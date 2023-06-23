Prepare for an unprecedented gaming experience as Metapilot, the visionary pioneer in immersive simulations, unveils Metapilot 3.0—a revolutionary leap forward in airtaxi gaming and an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of transportation. Metapilot is a game that not only allows the user to explore a copy of the entire planet but also empowers them to work with real airtaxi models, acquire tokens and shares in real airtaxi companies, and even learn how to fly a real airtaxi through an AI avatar. It's time to embark on a thrilling journey that goes beyond the realm of gaming and propelsplayers into the world of real-world airtaxis.



In Metapilot 3.0, players are granted unparalleled access to a digital twin of the entire planet, brought to life with astonishing detail and accuracy. From bustling cities to remote landscapes, every corner of the world as the gamer take control of a real airtaxi model. Soar above iconic landmarks, glide through breathtaking natural wonders, and enjoy the stunning beauty of our planet—all within the immersive and realistic virtual realm.



But Metapilot 3.0 is more than just a game. It is a transformative platform backed by Boeing that empowers players to contribute to the future of airtaxi technology. As gamers navigate the virtual world, they can acquire tokens that can be exchanged for airtaxi models, unique environments, and captivating music tracks. By doing so, users become active participants in expediting the arrival of airtaxis to the market. Each token acquired through gameplay is a tangible step toward the realization of futuristic transportation.



One of the most remarkable features of Metapilot 3.0 is the presence of an advanced AI avatar that serves as a personal flight instructor. This intelligent guide possesses in-depth knowledge of the rules and regulations governing airtaxis and is an expert on the functionality of different airtaxi models. Through interactive lessons and immersive tutorials, the AI avatar will teach Metapilots the ins and outs of airtaxi piloting, equipping them with the skills to eventually fly a real airtaxi. Metapilot 3.0 bridges the gap between virtual and real-world flying, making dreams of piloting these futuristic vehicles closer to reality.



As an added bonus, the top Metapilots and backers will have exclusive access to extraordinary real-world opportunities. The user will be soaring through the sky in a real airtaxi that Metapilots have personally contributed to bringing to market—a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will ignitea passion for aviation. Additionally, the game offers the chance to compete in tournaments alongside real Top Guns, participate in private Metapilot events, and unlock an array of exclusive rewards and recognition.



"This is not just a game; it is an opportunity to revolutionize transportation and be part of a groundbreaking movement," says Dr. Diana Deca, the visionary mind behind Metapilot. "Metapilot 3.0 empowers players to immerse themselves in the world of airtaxis, contribute to their development, and even learn how to fly a real airtaxi. It's a gateway to an exhilarating future where gaming intersects with real-world innovation."



The time to embark on this extraordinary adventure is now. Now enjoy the breathtaking world of Metapilot 3.0, become a driving force behind airtaxi technology, and unlock unparalleled real-world opportunities.



The time to embark on this extraordinary adventure is now. Now enjoy the breathtaking world of Metapilot 3.0, become a driving force behind airtaxi technology, and unlock unparalleled real-world opportunities.

Metapilot 3.0 is available for Steam and Oculus. To join the crowdfunding campaign, learn more about the game, and be part of the revolution, visit the website below. Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and exciting announcements.



