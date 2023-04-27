Metavista3D, a leading research and development company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display. This cutting-edge technology will redefine the Metaverse market, providing users with an unparalleled immersive experience without the need for 3D glasses.



Metavista3D's unique Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, backed by more than 60 patents, generates thousands of perspectives in real time, delivering crystal-clear images and better depth perception while eliminating fuzziness, headache, and eye strain associated with traditional 3D displays.



With the rapid expansion of the Metaverse market, Metavista3D's innovative 3D displays stand out as the superior choice for both businesses and consumers. The company's technology allows multiple viewers to watch content simultaneously on the same screen without head-tracking, providing a truly collaborative and engaging experience.



Metavista3D's AI-enhanced 3D displays are compatible with all existing content formats and display technologies, including 2K, 4K, 8K, LCD, and OLED. The displays are also adaptable to a wide range of applications, from metaverse immersion and gaming to video conferencing and automotive digital mirrors.



"Metavista3D is poised to transform the metaverse and 3D display markets with our AI-powered SMV technology," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We believe that our groundbreaking solution offers a superior viewing experience that will make 3D displays the new standard for metaverse immersion, virtual reality, and augmented reality applications. The global 3D display market size is expected to reach USD $204.16 billion by 2025."



Metavista3D's AI-enhanced 3D display is set to hit the market soon, unlocking a new realm of possibilities for metaverse enthusiasts and businesses alike. Be on the lookout for updates and announcements about the upcoming release, as Metavista3D redefines the future of spatial reality.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based 3D displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.

