Mighty Gadget, a leading technology and gadget news website, announced today that it is officially moving from mightygadget.co.uk to mightygadget.com in order to better serve its growing international audience.



For the past three years, Mighty Gadget has been recognised as one of the top 3 technology blogs in the UK by Vuelio.



Mighty Gadget has grown its reputation by providing in-depth product reviews covering all aspects of consumer technology and specializing in networking, smart home, fitness technology and mobile phones.



With a growing international audience, the company has decided to move to a .com domain in order to better reach its global readership.



"We are proud to have been one of the top technology blogs in the UK for the past three years, and now we're taking the next step in our growth by expanding our reach to a wider international audience," said James Smythe, Editor in Chief of Mighty Gadget. "Our new .com domain will allow us to better serve our growing global readership and provide them with the latest news and reviews on the latest technology trends and products."



The new mightygadget.com website will feature a modern, responsive design that will make it easier for readers to access the latest technology news and reviews on any device. The website will also include a number of new features, including an improved search function and a more comprehensive selection of technology news and reviews.



Mighty Gadget is committed to providing its readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information on the latest technology developments. The company will continue to be one of the leading sources of technology news and analysis, providing its readers with the latest insights and information on the rapidly evolving technology industry.



For more information on Mighty Gadget, please visit the new website at mightygadget.com.

