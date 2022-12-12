Morgenrot Introduces Industry’s First Unlimited Rendering Plan

Morgenrot Inc. today announced the launch of the industry’s first unlimited rendering plan for its cloud rendering service Render Pool®. These plans are designed to provide unlimited rendering services at various fixed monthly rates and differ from the industry’s pay-as-you-go model that makes rendering costs extremely difficult to control.



Advances in 3D computer graphics image quality in recent years have made post-production rendering work extremely resource and time-consuming. High-end workstations can cost upwards of tens of thousands of dollars and will bog down once the rendering process begins, and the solution to maintaining creative productivity while getting the rendering work done is through cloud rendering services. The pay-as-you-go cost model based on rendering time has been the standard in the cloud rendering industry, but due to a multitude of factors the cost of cloud rendering can vary dramatically even for the same exact file rendered with the same vendor at different time of the day or week.



“We listened to the concerns expressed by our customers over the past few months, and we decided to improve our offering to address those concerns,” said Miyu Nishikawa, Chief International Business Officer at Morgenrot Inc. “The need to do multiple renderings or render new versions of the same project many times over, and the resulting budget constraints have been limiting our customers from fully leveraging the power that Render Pool provides. With the introduction of our unlimited rendering plans, our customers will be able to render as many times as needed at a fixed monthly price.”



The Render Pool unlimited rendering plans will initially launch as a beta product using Blender® Cycles renderer for select customers who apply through the Render Pool website. With three price tiers based on the number of simultaneous parallel nodes, the plans are designed for projects that are in the proof-of-concept phase requiring multiple iterations, or the need to perform multiple renderings on a regular basis. Support for the use of Arnold Autodesk® and V-Ray® by Chaos® will be added by the end of 2022.



For large dataset projects that have tight lead time requirements, the Render Pool pay-as-you-go plan will continue to be the most cost effective in the industry. Details relating to the unlimited rendering plans and Render Pool’s current pay-as-you-go pricing can be found at https://renderpool.net/pricing.



About Morgenrot

Morgenrot is an engineering driven startup that offers cloud-based distributed computing solutions which allow end users to access high-performance computing power anytime anywhere as needed. Our proprietary algorithm Excalibur® platform distributes computing tasks across our global network of thousands of servers, and significantly reduces project lead time and overall cost. Morgenrot aims to provide democratized supercomputing service across all industries powered by renewable energy sources to build an earth-friendly digital social infrastructure.



Find out more at: https://morgenrot.net/ and https://renderpool.net



* Arnold Autodesk® and V-Ray® by Chaos® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

[email protected]

Morgenrot Marketing

Morgenrot

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other