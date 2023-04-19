The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the significant role of social media in disseminating information and fostering community responses. To recognize those who have used social media to help us all navigate this global health crisis, the international COVID-19 Social Media Awards have been organized, with participation from over 120 countries.



These awards celebrate the achievements of COVID-19 "influencers" and emphasize the importance of social media in global readiness against future threats. Nominees so far include government officials, scientists, community workers, doctors, nurses, journalists, and other national figures.



"Interest in the COVID-focused awards has been remarkable," says Dr Tim France, co-founder of the awards. "It shows how people everywhere understand just how much they relied on getting credible information – and tackling frequent misinformation about COVID-19 – through their social media networks."



Widespread use of social media now enables people to access up-to-date information about this or future health threats, understand safety measures, and connect with others for support, making it a critical tool during challenging times.



The COVID-19 Social Media Awards recognize and honour those who have made significant efforts on social media platforms. What started as a simple competition to acknowledge their impact has evolved into a platform that not only celebrates their achievements but also serves as a catalyst for global readiness against possible future outbreaks.



Beatrice Spadacini, Health Media Manager at the Internews Health Journalism Network states: "By tracking health conversations across social media platforms, listening to people and understanding their concerns, we hope to learn valuable lessons for responding to future public health crises."



With over 15,000 votes cast to date for COVID-19 influencers, the awards have exceeded expectations. Unexpectedly, countries with the highest levels of engagement include Madagascar, Mexico, India, Egypt, Nepal, Canada, and Nigeria, reflecting the popularity of online networks in these regions and also the enthusiasm of people to express gratitude to those who shared information in their countries.



Social media has provided a vital lifeline for many people, enabling them to connect despite social distancing and share important information quickly. It has also mobilized people around local actions and community initiatives to support vulnerable groups, such as those with underlying health conditions, homeless people, and marginalized communities.



One Awards nominee summed up his approach by stating that accurate pandemic information “is of little use if it's not presented in a way that is easily understandable to everyone, including your grandmother or a 6th grader.”



The COVID-19 Social Media Awards cover seven categories, including pandemic policy, understanding the virus, and COVID-19 vaccines. There is also a "Young Leader" category to recognize the contributions of social media users and influencers under the age of 30. The awards are jointly co-hosted by eight renowned organizations whose international work touches on various aspects of global health.



For more information, and to nominate your favourite social media users, please visit www.socmedawards.com/2023.

