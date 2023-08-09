Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced the company is summarizing customer reviews through artificial intelligence (AI). Using ChatGPT, Newegg now offers concise summaries of customer reviews on product pages to empower shoppers to make more informed decisions quickly and easily.

Previously, shoppers relied on average product ratings to gauge customer sentiment. But with ChatGPT, Newegg takes customer reviews to a new level. After analyzing all reviews, the AI extracts key terms and phrases to generate concise synopses, called Review Bytes. The Review Bytes highlight product owners’ opinions of their likes and dislikes of each product, helping shoppers understand key aspects without having to read reviews. By clicking on each Review Byte, customers can access the full reviews from which the information originated. Additionally, a comprehensive paragraph summary, called SummaryAI, provides further insights into multiple customers’ opinions with sentences to elaborate on key points.

For example, if a customer is shopping for a graphics card, they can find Review Bytes covering pros like installation ease, fan noise and average temperature benefits and, as a con, coil whine. The SummaryAI complements these insights with more in-depth information.

These features are currently available only on Newegg’s desktop website for products with a minimum number of reviews.

“With Newegg’s deep commitment to leveraging generative AI to improve the customer experience, offering ChatGPT-powered customer review summaries is the latest addition of our cutting-edge AI toolset,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand and Website Experience for Newegg. “The process of analyzing relevant information to make a purchase decision can be arduous. Viewing valuable customer feedback efficiently should remove some of the friction that shoppers encounter.”

To maintain transparency and build trust, ChatGPT-generated content is clearly labeled by Newegg, ensuring shoppers understand how it was created and how to access the original product reviews. ChatGPT analyzes all review commentary and then provides useful summaries from the user feedback.

Newegg’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience through generative AI continues as the company invests in new AI projects and expands existing ones. With AI-generated review summaries, Newegg aims to empower both customers to facilitate better shopping decisions and manufacturers to understand potential product improvement opportunities.