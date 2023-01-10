NLX Raises $4.6M in Series Seed II Funding

We are proud to share that NLX has raised $4.6 million in Series Seed II funding despite the tough market for tech companies and startups. The latest round of capital will continue fueling NLX’s marketplace expansion and product optimization. The round was led by IAG Capital Partners with participation from JetBlue Ventures and Flying Fish Partners, and others.
This news comes almost one year after NLX announced a $5 million raise in seed funding in January 2022, bringing the total raised to $9.6 million. Since the last raise, NLX has significantly increased its customer base with enterprise, Fortune 200, and mid-sized companies; launched The Showroom (a live, personalized, multimodal conversational experience with AWS); obtained a patent for our method of multi-channel audio synchronization for task automation; has plans to launch Dialog Studio 2.0 in early 2023; and won “Best Customer Service Platform 2022” as well as “Best Tools and Services 2022”. NLX also stayed in the spotlight throughout the year, appearing in VentureBeat, The Hill, Forbes, Airports International, PYMNTS.com, Banking CIO Outlook, Voicebot.ai, and so many others.
The Background
In an age of increasing digital interactions with customers, many companies are upgrading their customer service technology, including their contact centers, to improve large-scale internal/external communication and improve customer self-service through automation. These expensive investments are time-consuming to implement, often requiring a third party or a team to integrate new software.
NLX helps brands drive their customer conversations to be engaging, personalized self-service experiences. Its no-code platform, Conversations by NLX, empowers teams to build, manage, and analyze their conversations in one place, and with a usage-based pricing model, brands can enjoy a cost-effective way to scale their customer support needs according to demand. When implemented, NLX empowers a brand’s customers to resolve their own inquiries at their own pace – with no wait time or frustration.
The Conversation“We believe NLX’s solution will revolutionize the way we do customer service. NLX’s best-in-class multimodal technology directly addresses customer pain points, while also making it cost-effective and easy for brands to implement. It’s clear that a win for the end user will be a win for NLX’s customers and NLX. That’s the type of company we’re confident about investing in.”
- Joel Whitley, Partner and Principal at IAG Capital Partners
“We’ve had the opportunity to watch NLX grow over the past few years and we’re impressed by how the company is scaling and innovating enterprise-grade conversational AI to help brands. Between NLX’s delighted customers, its trend-setting multimodal technology, and the urgent need across the industry to address skilled labor shortages, investing again was an easy decision.”
- Frank Chang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Flying Fish Partners
“NLX’s technology continues to help airlines innovate new and exciting ways to power a seamless travel experience throughout every part of a customer’s trip. NLX’s multimodal capabilities are its prime differentiator that’s going to change the way customers interact with brands.”
- Ryan Chou, Investment Principal at JetBlue Ventures
Our Technology
Conversations by NLX™ is an end-to-end platform for creating, managing, and analyzing all your customer conversations. The conversational AI platform enables brands to create automated, personalized voice, chat, and multimodal conversations, all in one place. Plus, with built-in reporting and analytics, teams can adjust conversations according to real-time qualitative and quantitative customer feedback to improve the customer experience.
Conversations by NLX easily integrates with all channels, systems, and unique business processes, so there's no need to hire a third party or a team to get started. Plus, with NLX's usage-based business model, brands can scale their automation according to demand while only paying for what is used.
