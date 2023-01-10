NLX Raises $4.6M in Series Seed II Funding

The Conversation “We believe NLX’s solution will revolutionize the way we do customer service. NLX’s best-in-class multimodal technology directly addresses customer pain points, while also making it cost-effective and easy for brands to implement. It’s clear that a win for the end user will be a win for NLX’s customers and NLX. That’s the type of company we’re confident about investing in.”

- Joel Whitley, Partner and Principal at IAG Capital Partners



“We’ve had the opportunity to watch NLX grow over the past few years and we’re impressed by how the company is scaling and innovating enterprise-grade conversational AI to help brands. Between NLX’s delighted customers, its trend-setting multimodal technology, and the urgent need across the industry to address skilled labor shortages, investing again was an easy decision.”

- Frank Chang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Flying Fish Partners



“NLX’s technology continues to help airlines innovate new and exciting ways to power a seamless travel experience throughout every part of a customer’s trip. NLX’s multimodal capabilities are its prime differentiator that’s going to change the way customers interact with brands.”

- Ryan Chou, Investment Principal at JetBlue Ventures