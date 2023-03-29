NOLEJ, the generative AI edtech startup has announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind GPT-4, GPT-3.5, ChatGPT, DALL·E, Codex and more.

Following a successful Beta test with over 2500 educators, NOLEJ will launch the commercial version of NOLEJ AI, its generative AI for educators, powered by GPT-3.5, in mid-April at ASU GSV Cup, where they've been selected as a finalist in the GSV cup, the largest edtech competition.

NOLEJ AI is empowering educators to generate interactive microlearning packages 50X quicker. Educators can upload any type of static content (Video, Audio, Text), NOLEJ AI then automatically generates ready to use interactive videos, flashcards, and quizzes that cater to individual learning styles. Hundreds of independent studies have proven that such interactive micro-learnings outperform traditional static formats, improving the completion rate by 85% and the retention rate by 75%.

NOLEJ plans to further revolutionize AI-powered education by leveraging their expertise in generative learning built on OpenAI's technologies and advanced AI system. This collaboration aims to create new tools that will enhance the learning experience even further and open up new possibilities for educators.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with OpenAI to continue our mission of powering the future of learning." said Bodo Hoenen, CEO US and co-founder of NOLEJ.

With this strategic collaboration, NOLEJ joins companies such as Shutterstock, Duolingo and Khan Academy among OpenAI collaborators.

For more information on NOLEJ AI and OpenAI , please visit their respective websites.

Video: https://youtu.be/0-lsXYVKAXA

Contact:

NOLEJ

Bodo Hoenen

+1 917 756 6740

[email protected]