OmniScale Media, a full-service media agency specializing in driving awareness and adoption for advanced computing technology companies, today announced a new partnership with SC23, the ACM/IEEE International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis. The partnership aims to elevate the visibility and reach of the SC23 conference, taking place in Denver, CO on November 12-17, 2023.

With over 30 years of combined experience in the HPC community, OmniScale Media will leverage its deep knowledge of the HPC community to enhance the visibility and reach of the conference through targeted communications initiatives. OmniScale Media will provide a range of services, including media relations, content development, communications strategy, and event support.

"The SC23 conference is a vital platform for bringing together some of the brightest minds and most innovative organizations driving the advancement of modern technology, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to help drive awareness," said Matt Walters, CEO of OmniScale Media. "I'm not aware of another conference that is more directly aligned with OmniScale's mission and vision. As experienced communicators and marketers in the high performance computing space, we understand the unique value that the SC conference brings to the world. It's a great honor to be a part of this team."

"OmniScale Media has a unique understanding of the SC23 community and the many technology disciplines that it is comprised of," said Isaac Lopez, President of OmniScale Media. "We see enormous potential for growth in this space and are committed to evangelizing its importance by raising awareness of the incredible work being done by the scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers, developers, and system administrators who make up this community."

Established in 1988, SC has grown steadily in size and impact over time, drawing more than 13,000 attendees over the last several years. The annual conference is held in a different city in the United States each year and has built a diverse community of participants, including researchers, scientists, application developers, computing center staff and management, computing industry staff, agency program managers, journalists, and congressional staffers.

"We are excited to partner with OmniScale Media for SC23," said Christine Baissac-Hayden, SC23 Communications Chair. "As an experienced communications and marketing agency with a deep understanding of the HPC community and conference, we believe that our collaboration will help to further elevate the visibility and impact of the conference. We are excited to work together to bring the innovations and advancements in high-performance computing to a wider audience, and help make SC23 a resounding success."

OmniScale Media's partnership with SC23 emphasizes the crucial role of domain experience and market understanding in tailoring strategic communications for technical communities, ensuring that cutting-edge technologies are effectively showcased to broader audiences. For more information on SC23 please visit https://sc23.supercomputing.org/.

