oraya, a leading SaaS provider specializing in market intelligence and price monitoring technology, is pleased to announce its selection into Telekom's prestigious TechBoost program.



This partnership marks a pivotal moment for oraya and strengthens the company's positioning as an innovative player in the industry.

The Telekom TechBoost program provides a platform for cloud-based and innovative technology companies like oraya to further develop their solutions and accelerate market access. It supports startups with a comprehensive package of technical resources, marketing and sales cooperation. This partnership marks a key milestone for oraya, and strengthens its positioning in the market.



Martin Buske, Managing Director of oraya GmbH, said, "The integration into Telekom's TechBoost program is an important milestone for us. It confirms our commitment to providing innovative market intelligence solutions for manufacturers and retailers. We are very pleased to work with Telekom and its partners and to leverage their extensive resources, which are already positively impacting our development."



Tobias Lakämper, Startup Partner Manager at Telekom on the new partnership: "We are delighted to welcome oraya as a partner of Telekom and part of the TechBoost program. The software meets the requirements of many of our customers and business partners. The Telekom wants to support their b2b clients with the latest technologies in a global, digitized market environment. This works especially well with market-proven startup solutions like oraya. From the first conversation, we had a good feeling about the founding team - and that has been absolutely confirmed. We are looking forward to the next steps together!"



Jan Vallée, also Managing Director of Oraya GmbH, added: "Being selected for the TechBoost program is also testament to the hard work of our team. We are excited about the opportunities this opens up for us and are confident that this will lead to a further enhancement of our position as a leader in the market intelligence industry."



Tobias Zielke, Chief Sales Officer of oraya GmbH, is happy to point out the benefits for Telekom business customers: "By including oraya in the TechBoost program, B2B customers of Telekom will now have faster access to our advanced Market Intelligence technology. Business decisions about product assortment, pricing or even market entries should be data-driven - we contribute the required market transparency with our technologies."

About oraya:

oraya is a leading provider of market intelligence and retail analytics software in Europe. With our SaaS solutions, innovative retailers and manufacturers make better decisions every day on pricing, assortments, margins, product positioning and more.



