Originality.AI, the cutting-edge software tool that is shown to be the most accurate AI detection tool on the market, announces the release of Model 2.0 along with a massive Data Study- setting the bar for transparency and accountability within AI Detection tool accuracy reporting.



Model 2.0 represents a significant milestone in Originality.AI’s journey towards further providing the most accurate and reliable AI content detection solution in the world.



Accompanied with the release of an Open Source AI Content Detection Efficacy Tool, Originality.AI equips researchers, journalists, customers or other AI detection tools with the ability to test multiple AI detectors with their own datasets.



“AI detectors have a critical role to play in mitigating some of the potential negative societal impacts of generative AI. AI detection tools “accuracy” should be communicated with the same transparency and accountability that we want to see in AI’s development and use. Our hope is that our study has moved us closer to achieving this and that our open source initiatives will help others to be able to do the same.”



Concludes Jonathan Gillham, Founder and CEO of Originality.AI



Notable Release Notes:

4.3% Improvement in Detection Accuracy

14.1% Decrease in False Positives (2.97% to 2.55%)

Across 4 Datasets Originality’s Latest Version Was the Most Accurate & Effective Detector in Each Test

Open Source Tool, Benchmark Dataset and instructions for AI Detector Testing Developed and Released

Open call for all AI Detection Development to Communicate Accuracy Rates Transparently