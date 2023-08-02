PartnerTap, Inc., the leading enterprise co-sell platform provider, today announced the release of their new Co-Sell Automation product, an automated workflow solution that orchestrates all the next steps to connect sales teams with partners so they can co-sell into mutual accounts and new opportunities.

Co-selling has become a top strategic priority for enterprise companies with large partner ecosystems, as companies look for new ways to accelerate growth and gain market share. With so many vendors, suppliers, and delivery options to choose from, business buyers are turning away from the traditional direct sales and channel sellers they used to buy from, and instead relying on external trusted advisers and consultants to make their purchasing decisions. Enterprises are seeing this change in buyer behavior show up in their sales metrics, with lower win rates and lower sales productivity metrics.

“Every company out there is seeing a decline in their traditional direct sales productivity metrics,” said Cassandra Gholston, CEO and co-founder of PartnerTap. “Companies that co-sell at scale are the exception. Co-selling lets sales teams leverage the trusted relationships their partners already have with buyers to gain access, shorten sales cycles, increase win rates, and keep competitors out of their accounts.”

Many companies are now making significant investments in co-selling transformation initiatives. While account mapping lies at the heart of co-selling, the critical next step of connecting reps with partners to work those joint accounts is often a manual, arduous game of telephone. With reps changing roles, accounts, or territories it can be difficult to find the right person to sell with, and it can take days or weeks before sales reps get connected with the right person at a partner to help on a deal. All this back-and-forth slows down sales cycles and gives competitors a better chance to get into these accounts.

Scaling up co-selling across large partner ecosystems requires three things: comprehensive account mapping to identify all the potential deals in your partner network, connecting sales reps with partners on their shared accounts, and making it easy for sales reps and partners to collaborate on these new deals. Most companies today are operating in the one-off mode when it comes to account mapping and co-selling. Moving from random acts of co-selling to a highly orchestrated and scaled up co-sell program requires automation technology purpose built for enterprise co-selling.

“PartnerTap’s new Co-Sell Automation product doubles the value of their enterprise co-selling platform,” said Danny Benedetti, Vice President Channel Sales at Lumen Technologies. “Using PartnerTap’s new workflows our Channel Managers can now automate account mapping and automate all the introductions between partners and sales reps on their mutual accounts. This frees up our Channel Managers to focus on strategic planning, programs, and campaigns, and lets sales go after these new deals quickly with the best partners to help on each account.”

With the addition of the new Co-Sell Automation product to the PartnerTap Ecosystem Sales Platform, customers can now:

- Securely share data with partners in a digital clean room

- Automate account mapping to identify ALL the potential opportunities with each partner

- Instantly identify all the new logo accounts and expansion opportunities with your best partners

- Keep sales reps and partner reps aligned on their mutual accounts so they always know who to work with

- Trigger workflows that automate all the “what’s next” activities to let partners and sales reps opt-in to co-selling on specific accounts and opportunities

- Automate new co-sell deal alerts, opt-in invitations, and nudges for unresponsive reps

- Instantly connect sales teams with partners and let them collaborate in secure digital deal rooms

- Give sales, marketing, customer success, and support teams full visibility to the partners engaged at each account right inside the CRM system where they already work

- Track all the co-sell accounts, opt ins, introductions, and collaboration activity happening between reps and partners

- Auto-register partner sourced deals in PRM

- Attribute pipeline and revenue to the partners that sourced or accelerated pipeline and revenue for your sales teams

- Scale up co-sell motions across thousands of sales reps and thousands of partners

About PartnerTap

PartnerTap is the leading cloud-based co-selling platform for enterprises that sell with or through ISVs, resellers, distributors, TSDs, MSPs, alliances, systems integrators, and marketplace partners. The PartnerTap Ecosystem Sales Platform gives companies an easy way to identify all the potential sales opportunities with each partner and empower sales teams to co-sell with partners securely. PartnerTap serves companies with thriving partner ecosystems, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lumen, ADP, SAP Concur, LastPass, Avant, and Softchoice. Partner teams invited to connect on PartnerTap may use the product for free with the partner(s) that invite them. Learn more at www.partnertap.com.