PartnerTap, Inc, the leading enterprise co-sell platform provider, today announced the appointment of Judy Loehr as Chief Product Officer, and Srikanth Yendluri as SVP Engineering. Both Judy and Srikanth were early executives at Salesforce who each had a direct hand in building their flagship products.

“The market conditions this year have forced enterprises to re-think their go-to-market strategies and make significant investments in co-selling,” said Cassandra Gholston, co-founder and CEO of PartnerTap. “I’m excited to have Judy and Srikanth join us to take our industry-leading ecosystem platform and co-selling apps to the next level so our customers can unlock $1 trillion in additional revenue with their partners.”

Judy Loehr brings 25 years’ experience building enterprise SaaS products and companies. As employee #51 at Salesforce Judy was the original product leader for the Service Cloud and instrumental in building and launching the original AppExchange. More recently, Judy served as CMO, board member, and adviser to numerous cloud companies.

“I joined PartnerTap to accelerate the co-selling revolution and transform how B2B companies go-to-market and sell,” said Judy Loehr, CPO of PartnerTap. “I’ve seen first hand how an ambitious goal can become a reality with the right products, team, and strategy. I’m excited to join PartnerTap and deliver the products and best practices our enterprise customers need to scale up co-selling with thousands of partners.”

Srikanth Yendluri has spent over 20 years building high-performing engineering teams in business applications and SaaS. Most recently he was CTO at Tradeful, and before that served as Vice President Apps and R&D at Salesforce. He has decades experience building highly scalable products that give enterprises the automation, big data, and security they need to grow with confidence.

“I love building products in new categories that solve critical business needs. Building an enterprise co-selling solution that scales across massive, interlocking partner ecosystems is hard and transformative,” said Srikanth Yendluri, SVP Engineering at PartnerTap. “I’m thrilled to join PartnerTap to build and scale the teams behind our world-class infrastructure and products that allow our customers to drive more revenue with and through their partners.”

PartnerTap is experiencing explosive momentum with leading enterprises like Lumen, Genesys, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ADP, LastPass and Softchoice standardizing on PartnerTap and rolling it out to their top partners.