PGN Agency Offers Affordable Marketing Services for Small Businesses and Startups

PGN Agency, a full-service advertising agency, has recently offered marketing services to small businesses and startups for unmatched affordable prices. As one of the premier marketing firms in Detroit MI, the agency offers services which handles all the marketing efforts of clients from formulating strategies and campaigns, branding, to analytics. It has 36 years of experience in the field during which it has run highly successful advertising campaigns for numerous clients like Harley Davidson, Jets Pizza, Trion Solution, and Green Lantern Pizza.



PGN specializes in a variety of advertising services including social media marketing, web design and optimization, videography, branding, and photography. This makes the agency extremely versatile when it comes to delivering marketing campaigns that meet the needs of clients. Their vast repertoire of skills allows them to create relevant and high-quality content that can be used in a variety of advertising campaigns.



One thing that has allowed the marketing firm in Detroit, Michigan to be ahead of other marketing agencies is recognizing the most popular and effective marketing platforms and adapting their services to utilize those platforms. Recently, social media marketing has become a very powerful tool for promoting brands and products for businesses. PGN expertises in creating attractive and intriguing content that work very well in these platforms. Additionally, since these platforms are freely accessible, using these platforms is an incredibly cost-effective marketing strategy for small businesses and startups.



Another powerful platform the agency has been very successful with is the internet. It expertises in website design and optimization, and puts this to use to create a strong and hyper functional online presence for clients. Their well designed and optimized website allows clients to expand their audience reach and makes them significantly more accessible. A resulting increased customer engagement maximizes opportunities for sales and revenue growth.



But what truly makes the agency one of the top marketing firms in Detroit is its transparency and fairness with clients. Along with marketing campaigns, the agency also performs business and marketing research and analytics, periodically assessing the effectiveness of strategies and content making changes and improvements. This allows startups and small businesses to know where their money goes and if they are getting returns from their investments.



Speaking about their commitment to bringing measurable results from their advertising campaigns, the agency’s president Pete Doanato said, “We are a results-driven marketing and advertising agency. We want our client to get the most value out of our partnership and the shared effort we put into advertising campaigns. We focus on formulating strategies that are impactful and hard-hitting that will positively impact the growth and revenue of our clients.”



About PGN Agency

PGN Agency is a full-service advertising agency specializing in a wide range of marketing strategies including search engine optimization, web design, social networking, print production, branding, photography, video production, content marketing, and more.

