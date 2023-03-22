Performance marketing automation platform Phonexa will further merge and cultivate its tech and digital marketing communities during MailCon 2023 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from April 17 to 19.

Owned, operated, and powered by Phonexa, MailCon is the world's preeminent email and omnichannel marketing conference and a niche community connecting thousands of marketing professionals with the latest technology, trends, and strategies around email marketing, marketing automation, and mobile and omnichannel marketing. MailCon will warm up the desert on April 17 with a networking welcome reception at Top Golf. Day 2 will conclude with the Rock & Bowl after-party at the Brooklyn Bowl. Day 3 kicks off with the inaugural MailCon SaaS Pitchfest and concludes with a farewell mixer.

MailCon's three-day event will feature over three dozen speaking engagements, keynotes, workshops, and panel discussions covering the hottest topics concerning marketers. Discussions will cover email deliverability, gamification, interactive email, behavioral science in email, accessibility, marketing compliance, SMS and omnichannel strategies, and more. The sessions will feature notable executives and speakers from Deloitte Digital, IBM, NBC Sports, Validity, and Betterhelp.com, among other top companies. Reputable brands will also be manning their booths on the exhibition floor.

"We've planned an intimate gathering with curated activities to allow more room for quality relationship-building among attendees," said Kristen Haines, Chief Executive Officer for MailCon, and Chief Events Officer for Phonexa. "Our activities, panels, keynotes, and sessions will provide hands-on experiences to expand knowledge and bring forward new innovative ideas that make all the difference in practice."

The MailCon SaaS Pitchfest, sponsored by Campaigner, is designed to enable presenters from eight startups to pitch their innovations and tech solutions. Bouncer, Channel Automation, EmailElement, RapidSend, RRDB L!VE, Social Signal, Stripo, and Warmy.io will be participating in the pitchfest.

"The MailCon SaaS Pitchfest will be a fantastic way for us to further solidify our commitment to supporting and cultivating MailCon community members and their companies as they make waves in their respective specific areas of focus," said Haines.

Additionally, Armen Karaoghlanian, Phonexa's Chief Marketing Officer, will join Haines in a keynote address on April 18. The duo will unveil the vision and future plans for MailCon and its community.

"This will mark our seventh event since Phonexa acquired MailCon in 2018. With each event, we've tapped into new horizons and potentials for growth," said Karaoghlanian. "We have phenomenal plans in place, and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of our global community."

Phonexa will further secure its presence at MailCon in the following ways:

Live demonstrations of the Phonexa Suite at Exhibit Hall on April 18 and 19

On-the-ground engagements and activations

Participation in community-driven giveaways

"We take great pride in Phonexa's customization capabilities in order to cater to the needs of our clients. Our email marketing products in E-Delivery and Opt-Intel will now increasingly grow to be even greater and more powerful because both are uniquely positioned to scale with unfiltered feedback from our MailCon community," said Lilit Davtyan, Phonexa's Chief Executive Officer. "The two are where a lot of our MailCon and Phonexa audiences merge and make something truly great with community and technology."

The Phonexa Suite currently offers eight solutions in LMS Sync (lead tracking and distribution), Call Logic (call tracking and distribution), E-Delivery (email and SMS marketing), Cloud PBX (cloud phone system), Lynx (click tracking), Opt-Intel (suppression list management), HitMetrix (user behavior recording and analytics) and Books360 (automated accounting).

Experience what MailCon looked like last year when hip-hop star Ja Rule capped off the event with a performance.

To learn more about Phonexa's solutions, schedule a consultation or email [email protected] .

About Phonexa

Phonexa is a performance marketing automation software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services.

About MailCon

MailCon is a global community of email marketers that connects professionals with the latest technology, trends, and strategies in email marketing, lead generation, marketing automation, and mobile and omnichannel marketing. MailCon stages annual conferences and events. MailCon is owned and operated by performance marketing automation solution Phonexa. With over 70% of event attendees being directors and C-level marketing decision-makers, MailCon attendees look to leverage Phonexa's products and core clients alike by networking at the email marketing conference to identify their next strategic partnership for collaboration.

