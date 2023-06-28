The future of business is being written right now, and AI is the ink. But what does this AI-driven future really mean for work, teams, and organizations?



Digital Drucker Forum's AI-Booster event will discuss Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, and its transformative role from the AI pioneers. These trailblazing leaders are already integrating LLMs into their operations, and they're ready to share their real-world experiences. "My upcoming BOT will share all that I know...with the world at no charge," says author and executive coach, Marshall Goldsmith.



The event panelists, from leading organizations will reveal how they're leveraging AI to fuel creative resilience. They'll discuss lessons, challenges, and the unanswered questions that humanity needs to tackle, as it navigates this new frontier. "AI literacy is the new reading and writing," emphasizes Isabella Mader, CEO of Excellence Research, Executive Advisor at Global Peter Drucker Forum.



How will the new AI tools affect organizations? "Businesses that fail to upskill their employees risk being replaced by AI technologies" warns Thuy Ngoc Tran, Founder and CTO of Astrid Education.



Interested to participate in this digital session? Free registration is available here. Share the link widely and join the event on July 5, 2023.



Speakers for the event include:

Marshall Goldsmith, Author and executive coach

Benoît Greindl, CEO, Resilience Institute Global

Jyoti Guptara, Speaker and business storytelling consultant

Andreas Kempf, Head of Corporate Auditing, Risk and Quality Management, Carl Zeiss AG

Isabella Mader, CEO, Excellence Research, Executive Advisor, Global Peter Drucker Forum

Johan Roos, Chief Academic Officer & Professor at HULT International Business School

Thuy Ngoc Tran, Co-Founder, CTO, Astrid Education

Embracing Peter Drucker's principles, let's strive to ensure creative resilience, leading our organizations into an AI-powered future that is both innovative and human-centered.

