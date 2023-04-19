Rally, the leading composable checkout platform for ecommerce merchants, today announced its $12M Series A investment, led by March Capital with additional participation from Felix Capital, Commerce Ventures, Afore Capital, Alumni Ventures, and Kraken Ventures.These investors collectively have a deep understanding of the commerce technology ecosystem, having been early backers of market-leading companies such as Affirm, Mirakl, Farfetch, Forter, Webflow, and Robinhood. This investment follows Rally’s $6M seed funding round in 2021.

Rally’s cutting-edge checkout solution gives merchants the freedom to design and implement a bespoke checkout that works best for their teams. The platform offers ecommerce businesses a one-click checkout solution as well as tools for post-purchase offers, that have proven to reduce the industry average 70% cart abandonment rate and increase revenue by over 12%. The funding will help Rally further strengthen its team, penetrate enterprise and international markets, and expand integrations beyond Swell and BigCommerce with other commerce platforms such as Salesforce Commerce Cloud and commercetools and payment methods such as Affirm and AfterPay.

“Our guiding north star is to place power back into the hands of merchants and developers, period,” saidJordan Gal, co-founder and CEO of Rally. “We are building an ecommerce ecosystem for the future - where business owners and developers are placed back in control of their brand. Right now, merchants are forced to accept the existing checkouts provided to them by underlying platforms, and app developers are tirelessly boundto the legacy platforms they build for. We believe there is a better way to do things - placing the merchant back in the driver's seat and setting them up for success.”

Co-founders Jordan Gal & Rok Knez previously ran CartHook, a checkout solution that processed nearly $3B in transactions for Shopify merchants. They launched Rally in 2020 after seeing demand from merchants for a next-generation checkout platform outside of the Shopify ecosystem. Their launch came at a time during the ecommerce boom when merchants demanded a more customizable solution as well as greater control over the checkout process to scale and provide consumers with a better shopping experience.

Leveraging years of checkout experience, Jordan and Rok have consistently grown the number of Rally Pay vaulted shoppers by high single-digit percentages on a weekly basis with nearly 50 ecommerce merchants of all sizes as well as nearly doubling the size of its team in the last year.

“Ecommerce companies need to be flexible and connect with consumers wherever they are. This means merchants of all sizes, especially mid-market and enterprise, need the right commerce tech infrastructure to keep pace with evolving trends," saidHyun Koo, Partner at March Capitalwho will also be joining Rally’s board. "We’re incredibly impressed by Jordan and Rok’s industry knowledge and product discipline. Rally’s growth in the last year is a testament to the product’s market demand, and we’re excited to partner with the team to arm every business with a more profitable and consumer-friendly alternative to legacy, outdated offerings. We’re confident that Rally will be a critical player in every ecommerce merchant’s tech stack for years to come.”

Rally’s existing infrastructure can be integrated with any offering and is leading the way in how merchants future-proof their stores. They currently offer support for multiple back-end and front-end platforms, payment processors, and payment methods. Later this year, Rally will strengthen its fraud protection offering and plans to build out Web3 features, starting with allowing merchants to accept cryptocurrencies in their checkout.

For more information on Rally ’s current and future product offerings, please visit getrally.com.