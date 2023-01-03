CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

Recruit CRM Introduces a New Year-Special Recruiter Personality Quiz

1 minute read
January 3, 2023
Digital Experience

To kickstart the New Year 2023 in a fun way for the staffing soldiers, we havecurated this quiz that is interesting and introspective.”
— Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.
Recruit CRM recently created a personality quiz exclusive for recruiters. The 10-question quiz assesses recruitment professionals based on their characteristic traits and reveals what work-personality type they fit in.

The best part is that the quiz-taker also receives a personalized email highlighting major hacks that will help them stay ahead in the recruiting game.

Before diving completely into the busiest recruitment months, recruiters can take this quiz just for fun and share the results with their circle.

About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.

Contact:
Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
[email protected]
