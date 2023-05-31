RG Group, an industry leader in providing the design and delivery of innovative motion control, fluid handling and automation products and solutions, is pleased to present a free webinar on adding vision systems technology to manufacturing facilities to enhance the performance of robotic cells, with one of RG Group’s newest strategic partners–Apera AI.



The webinar is for anyone considering adding this technology to their facilities. The webinar will take place on June 13, 2023 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM.



RG Group and technology partner Apera AI will outline a four-step framework for designing and operating vision-guided robotic cells. The strategies and demonstrations offered during this event will catapult facilities toward increasing productivity, controlling quality, and overcoming labor shortages through effective integration.



Founded by CEO Sina Afrooze and COO Armin Khatoonabadi, Apera AI is an innovative technology company focusing primarily on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Assembled from high-growth robotics, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing organizations, Apera AI’s highly experienced team of professionals provides state-of-the-art technology in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Through their proprietary software solution, Vue, Apera AI offers manufacturers the ability to see and handle objects with human-like precision, enabling the control of robotic pose estimation, path planning, object recognition, and collision avoidance.



RG Group is proud to collaborate with Apera AI in providing customers with the very finest in innovative robotics, automation and artificial intelligence solutions.





About the Company:

RG Group is a leading provider in the design and delivery of innovative motion control, fluid handling and automation products and solutions. By demonstrating Trusted Expertise in the design, application and supply of motion control and fluid handling solutions for hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and process technologies, RG Group has been creating a sustainable competitive edge in close collaboration with customers for over 65 years. Strategically located in the Mid-Atlantic region, RG Group’s extensive network of local branches offers an immediate assortment of real-time, made-to-order solutions, including custom hose assemblies, Vendor Managed Inventory, and repair and installation services around the clock, 24/7.





Contact:

RG Group

+1 800-340-0854

email us here