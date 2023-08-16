MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingLogix, a premier provider of white label UCaaS solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is thrilled to unveil its latest integration with Mondago, a distinguished pioneer in Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) solutions. This strategic partnership introduces a seamless and all-encompassing customer management and communication solution, tailored for customer-facing roles including sales, support, and customer service.

Mondago's CTI connector has an impressive portfolio of over 200 proven integrations with CRM and business system applications. This robust integration aligns with RingLogix's RingOS white label UCaaS platform, further enriching its voice and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Combining RingLogix’s RingOS platform with Mondago integrations offers partners an easy to sell and install solution that makes the experience for managing customer interactions and communications efficient and seamless.

"The Mondago integration with RingLogix is an exciting development for our partners that will allow them to provide a unique, high-value solution to their customers and open up new vertical markets. This partnership will have a positive impact on RingLogix’s partners’ ability to win more customers and grow their revenue dramatically,” stated Wayne Landt, Director of Partner Success at RingLogix.

Mondago's comprehensive CTI connectors offer RingLogix's partners an ideal solution for easily integrating CCaaS and voice solutions with CRMs like Salesforce, Microsoft, Zoho and HubSpot as well as many other vertical applications.

Christian Chandler, US Senior Account Director for Mondago commented, “We are very excited to be working with RingLogix and look forward to adding additional value to their portfolio through our product set. We believe our CRM integration allied with the desktop UC components of our solution will make a compelling customer proposition.”

As RingLogix continues to champion white label UCaaS solutions that empower MSPs, the integration with Mondago's CTI connector stands as a testament to their dedication to delivering tools that redefine customer interactions and drive partner success.

About RingLogix

RingLogix is a leading provider of quote to cash software for the delivery of white label VoIP & UCaaS solutions, empowering MSPs to offer reliable, feature-rich communication services. With a focus on innovation and exceptional customer experience, RingLogix offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions that drive growth and success for MSPs in the telecommunications industry.

For more information, please visit: www.ringlogix.com

About Mondago

Mondago is a recognized leader in Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) solutions, offering features such as presence, desktop call control, call center toolbar, softphone, and CRM integration (click to dial, caller preview, add contact pop contact, activity tracking) with over 250 CRM and contact orientated business applications. Mondago empowers businesses to streamline their communication processes and enhance customer interactions.

For more information, please visit www.mondago.com

