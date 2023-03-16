R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, received the Digital Application of the Year Award at the 2022 Quadient CX Transformers Awards.

The Quadient CX Transformers Awards recognize organizations that have transformed the customer experience (CX) using at least one of Quadient’s market-leading Inspire solutions. RRD received the Digital Application of the Year Award for its interactive utility bill.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the digital composition space by a leading composition software provider,” said Elif Sagsen-Ercel, President, RRD Business Communication Solutions (BCS). “This award for best transformations in CX only cements the fact that we have an important role to play in this space as we deliver ROI for clients and elevate the experience for their customers.”

Consumers have come to expect HTML5 interactive communications, along with print, email, and SMS from their utility companies, banks, mortgage brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies. However, RRD found that clients typically prioritized print and email delivery and were hesitant to implement a HTML5 interactive solution due to high IT development cost estimates.

RRD sought to explore the opportunities of this digital transformation in the market and provide its clients with an easy path to onboard interactive communications to enhance customers’ digital experience. The solution offers standard interactive templates that provide targeted marketing messages and a reduced time to market.

RRD BCS has completed interactive digital communications for Utility (Gas, Water, and Electric), Mortgage, Banking, Financial Services, and Healthcare. To learn more about RRD Business Communication Solutions, visit rrd.com/services/print/statements-notices.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 25,000 clients, including 92% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact. For more information, visit the company's website at www.rrd.com.



Contact:

Katie O’Rourke

Director, RRD Corporate Communications

[email protected]

312.326.7168