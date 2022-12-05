Social Strategy1 Announces Promotion of Amanda Roser to Vice President

Social Strategy1, a leading digital and social marketing firm, today announced that it has promoted Amanda Roser to Vice President of Marketing and Operations
Social Strategy1 is a leading digital and social media marketing agency, working with clients from large multi-national firms to start-ups to grow their brands and connect clients with customers and prospects across all digital channels.
Amanda will oversee all aspects of client service delivery and supervise all employees related to client service delivery.She will also join the Company’s leadership team providing input and direction on the Company’s growth strategies.
“I am pleased to announce Amanda’s promotion to Vice President,” commented Dennis Stoutenburgh, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Amanda has been instrumental in the Company’s recent growth. Through her strategic focus and dedication to superior client outcomes and commitment to the Company, she has proven to be an exceptional leader. I look forward to reaching new levels of client success and growth and with her increased leadership role.”
Prior to Ms. Roser’s tenure at Social Strategy1, she held leadership positions with several leading marketing agencies and companies including TechTarget, Bluebottlebiz and Reach Local. She has also worked as an independent marketing contractor for a number of clients. Ms. Roser earned a BA degree in Emerging Media and Communications from the University of Texas at Dallas.
“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about digital marketing and leveraging technologies and teamwork to further business goals for our partners from startups to established companies” said, Amanda Roser. “At Social Strategy1, we are able to offer clients a well-rounded service offering that facilitates their growth with scalable, cost-effective digital and social media strategies including advertising, lead generation, content, web development, market research and reputation management for nearly every industry.”
About Social Strategy1
Social Strategy1 works with leading large multi-national companies to startups across the medical aesthetics, professional services (accounting, legal), market research, real estate, consumer products, higher education and technology sectors. Client engagements are both B2C and B2B campaigns ranging from short-term social listening and outbound social media engagements to large-scale, multi-year monitoring, customer acquisition, strategy insights, community management, customer care and reputation management campaigns.
