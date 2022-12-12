Sofokus Ventures Launches Digital Heart Capital II Startup Investment Company

Sofokus, a digital business expert group from Finland, has launched a new investment company called Digital Heart Capital II. The investment company continues backing up early-stage companies with unique digital core solutions.
“Based on the overwhelming interest, startups immediately understood us. In the early stage, capital burns quickly, but digital business expertise can be leveraged throughout the whole journey.” describes Teemu Malinen, the founder of the Sofokus Group.
Digital Heart Capital I, founded in 2020, has already made nine investments in early-stage companies like EV charging platform eMabler and short video analytics service Exolyt. The investment strategy is simple: a strong and healthy company culture, a unique digital core solution, and in early-stage.
The first investment of Digital Heart Capital II (DHC II) has been made to Sellai, a platform for promoting professional sales agents as a service. The startup wants to help the market of some 72.000 B2B European companies struggling to find motivated and experienced sales agents. The company holds over 90% customer retention ratio on both sides of the platform.
“Who doesn’t need more sales? We aim to build a freelancer economy for motivated salespeople. We believe that a happy professional community leads to better sales results for our B2B customers.”, states Teemu Tervo, CEO, and co-founder of Sellai.
Sofokus Ventures actively invests in the Nordics and Baltic areas. It specializes in modern startups with an open-minded view toward tomorrow’s business digitalization practices. The investment portfolio includes, for example, composable commerce, platform economy, and low-code solutions.
“We prefer to syndicate with other competence-based investors. We believe that a healthy mix of support and capital can free the founding team to achieve great things. “, states Turo Numminen, the Head of Sofokus Ventures.
Sofokus is a group of digital business experts. Sofokus Services offers strategy, design, and software development services for ambitious organizations. Sofokus Ventures invests in and accelerates early-stage digital heart startups. Uniqore is a PaaS platform to digitalize business processes. For more information: sofokus.com
Sellai is a digital platform connecting freelance sales agents and B2B companies seeking sales aid. The company consists of a community of sales professionals offering their expertise to B2B companies through a digital platform with a monthly service model. The community operates in Finnish and Swedish markets and will soon open in Germany and Netherlands. For more information: sellai.fi/en