Streamlytics Joins Salesforce AppExchange, to Transform Personalized Experiences at Scale for Consumer Brands

Streamlytics today announced it has joined the expanded Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering brands to understand their customers, drive personalization at scale, and unlock new opportunities that accelerate business growth. Brands today are expected to know their customers, predict their needs, and engage in ways that are personalized, relevant and contextual. A data-first approach is key to meeting these expectations, and the Customer Data Platform enables brands to create a single source of truth that allows for more intelligent, actionable and humanized moments throughout the customer journey.

With the Customer Data Platform and Streamlytics’ app coming soon to AppExchange, customers will be able to leverage the vast consumer decision drivers, derived from over 7 Billion ethically sourced data signals, to enhance personalization and customer experience with confidence. Streamlytics uses AI to segment data signals and identify consumer decision drivers, from raw, unstructured datasets. Streamlytics datasets include actual usage data, such as purchase history, content consumption, and other data signals related to consumer behavior, collected from popular product ecosystems including video, music and podcast streaming; ecommerce, mobility, search, smart speakers, ride share and meal delivery. The data is aggregated at the account level, per platform; not from email scans, surveys or browser extensions. This enhanced level of insight into consumer decision drivers helps increase revenue through business growth when applied through enhanced omnichannel and customer loyalty strategies. Brands are able to increase overall customer lifetime value through optimal customer touchpoints, messaging and solutions.

Additionally, as part of the expanded Customer Data Platform ecosystem on AppExchange, partners can now unleash the power of data with the world’s #1 CRM platform – from sales, service, marketing, loyalty, commerce and external data sources – to accelerate business growth. “Data enrichment is a sweet spot for Streamlytics,” said Angela Benton, founder and CEO of Streamlytics, “never before have brands had the ability to refine their 1st party data strategies with an ethical data provider at scale. Streamlytics joining the Salesforce AppExchange allows brands to confidently leverage sophisticated data signals in a simplistic manner to grow revenue.”

Whether your customer is enriching first-party data, or activating it for personalization at scale, becoming a Customer Data Platform partner means growing relationships and revenue in our thriving ecosystem.

“Salesforce is thrilled Streamlytics is joining Salesforce AppExchange in the expansion of the Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem,” said Woodson Martin, EVP and GM of AppExchange. “A data-first approach and a single-source-of-truth has never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today’s digital world. We can’t wait to see how the innovations from Streamlytics will help customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

