NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The subscription e-commerce platform market size estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 407.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 68.44% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Convenience and personalization provided by subscription services is the major factor notably driving the market growth. The growth of the global subscription online platform market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from customers for a seamless and flexible purchasing experience, which enhances convenience and personalization. This personalized approach creates a sense of exclusivity and satisfaction, leading to an improved overall consumer experience. Subscription e-commerce platforms cater to customers who value time-saving solutions and seek products that align with their unique preferences and requirements in areas such as beauty and personal care, clothing, fashion, and more. By offering convenience and personalization, these platforms attract and retain customers, driving the market's growth during the forecast period.

Subscription E-commerce Platform Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Adobe Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Automattic Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Chargebee Inc., Cratejoy Inc., Crystallize AS, Digiwagon Technologies, FastSpring, Paddle, Podia Labs Inc., Recurly Inc., Sellfy UAB, Shift4, Shopify Inc., sticky.io, Stripe Inc., Swell Commerce Corp., ThriveCart, and Wix.com Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors Offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers subscription eCommerce platform solutions such as Adobe Commerce uses AI and advanced data sharing capabilities to create end-to-end personalized B2C and B2B commerce experiences from a single platform that is flexible, extensible, and scalable.

The company offers subscription eCommerce platform solutions such as Adobe Commerce uses AI and advanced data sharing capabilities to create end-to-end personalized B2C and B2B commerce experiences from a single platform that is flexible, extensible, and scalable. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers subscription eCommerce platform solutions such as Amazon Prime and Prime Lite Membership.

The company offers subscription eCommerce platform solutions such as Amazon Prime and Prime Lite Membership. Automattic Inc. -The company offers subscription eCommerce platform solutions through its subsidiary WooCommerce.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Subscription E-commerce Platform Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant Subscription E-commerce Platform Market Trends

The expansion of subscription models into new industries is an emerging trend shaping market growth. A significant trend in the global subscription e-commerce platforms market is the adoption of subscription models in non-traditional sectors such as healthcare, fitness, and education. This trend is fueled by the increasing demand from customers for simplified and personalized experiences in these domains. For instance, healthcare subscriptions offer services like medication deliveries, telemedicine consultations, and personalized wellness plans. Fitness subscriptions provide access to virtual exercise sessions, customized training programs, and fitness equipment rentals. Similarly, education subscriptions include online courses, skill development training, and educational materials. The growing popularity of subscription models in these sectors indicates their ability to offer value, convenience, and personalized experiences, leading to increased customer engagement and satisfaction. As a result, this trend is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Subscription E-commerce Platform Market Challenge

Increasing competition is the major challenge impeding market growth. The global subscription e-commerce platform market is facing a significant challenge due to its growing saturation. With established players like Shopify, BigCommerce, and Automattic dominating the market, new entrants find it challenging to enter and stand out in the crowded environment. The abundance of options available to customers in this competitive landscape makes it difficult for new firms to gain traction and differentiate themselves from the competition successfully. As a result, new players may struggle with limited client acquisition and market share, potentially hindering the market's growth during the forecast period.

Subscription E-commerce Platform Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Subscription E-commerce Platform Market is segmented as below:

Type

Offline



Online

Application

Beauty And Personal Care



Food And Beverages



Clothing And Fashion



Entertainment



Health And Fitness

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global subscription online shopping platform market is witnessing a significant rise in the offline mode segment. This segment represents brick-and-mortar businesses that offer subscription-based services, catering to customers who prefer physical interactions and personalized experiences. For example, Birchbox allows customers to visit their physical stores and personally select products for their monthly subscription boxes. The offline mode is expected to play a crucial role in driving the growth of the global subscription e-commerce platform market during the forecast period as it provides customers with the opportunity to physically experience products, enjoy instant gratification, and receive personalized services.

Subscription E-commerce Platform Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist subscription e-commerce platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the subscription e-commerce platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the subscription e-commerce platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the subscription e-commerce platform market vendors

Subscription E-commerce Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 68.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 407.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 59.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Automattic Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Chargebee Inc., Cratejoy Inc., Crystallize AS, Digiwagon Technologies, FastSpring, Paddle, Podia Labs Inc., Recurly Inc., Sellfy UAB, Shift4, Shopify Inc., sticky.io, Stripe Inc., Swell Commerce Corp., ThriveCart, and Wix.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global subscription e-commerce platform market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global subscription e-commerce platform market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Beauty and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Beauty and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Beauty and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Beauty and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Beauty and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Clothing and fashion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Clothing and fashion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Clothing and fashion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Clothing and fashion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Clothing and fashion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Health and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Health and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Health and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Health and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Health and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Automattic Inc.

Exhibit 132: Automattic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Automattic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Automattic Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BigCommerce Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 135: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cratejoy Inc.

Exhibit 138: Cratejoy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Cratejoy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Cratejoy Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Crystallize AS

Exhibit 141: Crystallize AS - Overview



Exhibit 142: Crystallize AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Crystallize AS - Key offerings

12.9 FastSpring

Exhibit 144: FastSpring - Overview



Exhibit 145: FastSpring - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: FastSpring - Key offerings

12.10 Paddle

Exhibit 147: Paddle - Overview



Exhibit 148: Paddle - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Paddle - Key offerings

12.11 Recurly Inc.

Exhibit 150: Recurly Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Recurly Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Recurly Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Sellfy UAB

Exhibit 153: Sellfy UAB - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sellfy UAB - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Sellfy UAB - Key offerings

12.13 Shift4

Exhibit 156: Shift4 - Overview



Exhibit 157: Shift4 - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Shift4 - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Shift4 - Segment focus

12.14 Shopify Inc.

Exhibit 160: Shopify Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Shopify Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Shopify Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Stripe Inc.

Exhibit 163: Stripe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Stripe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Stripe Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Swell Commerce Corp.

Exhibit 166: Swell Commerce Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Swell Commerce Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Swell Commerce Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Wix.com Inc.

Exhibit 169: Wix.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Wix.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Wix.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Wix.com Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

