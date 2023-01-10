TapClicks Announces New Data Exporter: Powerful Automation for Digital Marketers

TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities, today announced its new TapClicks Data Exporter. Now, users can blend all campaign information in the automated TapClicks data warehouse, and push it to the platform of their choice. This way, they can spend less time managing data and more time analyzing it, accelerating insight and driving actionable results.

The broad TapClicks operations platform integrates campaign information across thousands of digital marketing tools, for easy analysis, automated reporting, visualization, and results measurement. The new TapClicks Data Exporter automates the delivery of this rich data to many of today's popular data warehouses and databases. These include Snowflake, Amazon S3, Google BigQuery, and many more. TapClicks Automated Data Warehousing manages all aspects of the data pipeline.

“We've been using the TapClicks Data Exporter for almost a year and it's a reliable piece of our standard data stack. We are able to add or remove metrics and data sources on our own and have the data flow to Snowflake in minutes. We used to spend hours each week managing data pipes into Snowflake and now we have it all automated," commented Dan Pascale, COO of Data Drive Marketing.

Dan’s results include:

• Less time spent managing APls

• New metrics added easily

• Data written into Snowflake

• A stable, automated pipeline

With TapClicks Data Exporter, marketers can export or replicate data from over 6,000 sources and send it to popular data warehouses, common databases, and other top destinations, including the following:

• Reporting & Analytics: TapAnalytics, TapReports, and TapClicks for Google Data Studio

• Business lntelligence Tools: MicroStrategy, Tableau, and Looker

• Business Tools: Google Sheets, Email, and FTP/SFTP

• Warehouses & Databases: Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, MySQL, and PostgreSQL

“Action is where it’s at!We automate all the routine data management so our users have more time for key marketing decisions that drive actionable results.With TapClicks Data Exporter they can use whatever tools they see fit,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks.

In addition, TapClicks Data Exporter features:

• Ease of use: TapClicks Data Exporter is extremely intuitive, featuring an easy-to-use UI to build and test. Exports can be set to run on a schedule or on-demand.

• Integrated data: TapClicks constantly adds new integrations and metrics so users can quickly and easily add data from the newest marketing channels.

• Advanced calculations: With access to 6,000+ connectors, TapClicks Data Exporter allows users to organize data into Client and Business Units, segment or blend data, and calculate actionable results.

The new TapClicks Data Exporter is available now.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc., TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information, please visit www.tapclicks.com.