Taskade Launches AI-Powered Productivity Tool

December 15, 2022
Digital Experience

Taskade is excited to announce the beta launch of Taskade AI powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 and ChatGPT. This new feature allows users to get assistance with complex questions, writing, and organization, and summarizing long-form content.

To use Taskade AI, users can simply type "/ai" into the platform, select a command, and hit enter. Taskade AI currently offers four commands: /ask, which answers questions based on AI's existing knowledge; /expand, which enriches content to make it more descriptive; /rewrite, which improves the legibility and clarity of writing; and /summarize, which turns long content into a quick summary.

Taskade AI is free to use and is available now on the Taskade platform. In addition to AI assistance, Taskade also offers a range of slash commands for writing, organizing, and managing tasks to improve productivity and streamline workflow.

Taskade is a productivity platform that allows users to manage their tasks, projects, and team collaboration in one place. With Taskade, users can quickly create and organize to-do lists, manage tasks, share notes and documents, and communicate with their team in real-time.

Taskade's user-friendly interface and powerful features make it a valuable tool for individuals and teams looking to improve their productivity and streamline their workflow. Taskade offers a range of customizable templates and integrations with popular apps and services, making it easy to get started and integrate into existing workflows.

One of the key differentiators of Taskade is its powerful /slash command feature, which allows users to quickly perform tasks and access features using simple commands. Taskade also offers AI assistance, which provides users with answers to complex questions, helps with writing and organization, and summarizes long-form content.

Taskade allows users to build a "second brain" by providing a powerful platform for managing tasks, projects, and team collaboration. With Taskade, users can quickly and easily create and organize to-do lists, manage tasks, share notes and documents, and communicate with their team in real-time.

Taskade's user-friendly interface and customizable templates make it easy for users to build a system that fits their individual needs and workflows. The platform's /slash command feature allows users to quickly access and perform tasks, making it easy to stay on top of their to-do lists and stay organized.

In addition, Taskade AI provides users with assistance in answering complex questions, improving writing and organization, and summarizing long-form content. With Taskade, users can offload some of their cognitive load and use the platform as an extension of their own brain, allowing them to work more efficiently and effectively. Try Taskade today and see how it can help you build your second brain.

Taskade is free to use and is available on the web, iOS, and Android. Try Taskade today and see why it's the best productivity platform on the market.

