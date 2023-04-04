To provide its Members a leg up competing for business and providing audience insights to clients, the PR Council (PRC) is rolling out access to GLIMPSE, a quick-turn, AI-powered, global research platform that analyzes responses through the lens of language, emotion and sentiment. The arrangement, kicking off on April 4, lets agencies create and run a general population study on Glimpse’s self-service platform – eliminating the time and tediousness of traditional research.

“Our Members are seeking new ways to sharpen their insight-based strategic thinking, and GLIMPSE is a quick and easy tool for them to uncover human sentiment and intent without the typical time and expense,” said Kim Sample, PRC president. “Giving Members this opportunity is an example of how the PR Council supports excellence in the practice of public relations and delivers value to firms of every size.”

Participating agencies will be able to ask a global audience any mix of open and closed-ended questions, with the ability to filter findings by demographics, sentiments, and topics, along with the added advantage of gleaning insights from conversational responses. Quantitative analysis will also be possible, and the platform’s state-of-the-art dashboard will give users access to downloadable charts and data.

“I’m so glad to be partnering with the PR Council and its Members to showcase how well GLIMPSE provides unique insights to fuel creative briefs, or gauge consumer and B2B perceptions, often in a matter of hours,” said tech pioneer Neil Dixit, the company’s founder.

As part of the partnership, PRC Member firms will receive a 10% discount on subsequent studies they run using GLIMPSE.

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening and advising, the PR Council aims to help Members — the leaders of 135 of the country’s premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms — work smarter. To mark its 25th Anniversary in 2023, the organization is future-focused on the most critical issues affecting PR agency leaders’ ability to attract and retain talent and grow client relationships and their firms.

About Glimpse

Glimpse is a quick-turn, AI-powered self-service research platform that interprets conversational responses from global audiences through the lens of emotion and sentiment. With Glimpse, organizations can access real-time answers to any questions on any topic almost instantaneously, allowing them to glean human insights that sharpen proposals, and make informed decisions about their products, services, and campaign concepts. Glimpse’s clients include advertising, PR, and creative agencies, CPG and technology companies, and market research firms.