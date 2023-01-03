VideoAmp and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Audience Measurement Agreement

VideoAmp today announced it has struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to measure cross-screen campaigns across the global media and entertainment company’s iconic portfolio of sports, news, lifestyle, and premium entertainment brands. Following the completion of a first-of-its-kind test-and-learn for alternative measures of video ad performance, Warner Bros. Discovery will use VideoAmp’s measurement and data capabilities to better represent its audiences for advertisers looking to transact on linear, streaming video and large digital and social media services through a unified, cross-platform currency.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s assessment of measurement and currency solutions returned pivotal findings identifying the need for greater standardization, identity resolution, personification and transaction capability as industry priorities in order to move towards scaled adoption of multiple currencies by the 2023 Upfront.

“Traditional media measurement has not kept pace with how consumers are engaging with streaming and linear content. As a result, these audiences have been undercounted and current measures no longer accurately reflect their true advertising value,” said Andrea Zapata, EVP, Head of Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are gaining momentum as we act on our goals to offer best in class measurement capabilities and provide greater visibility into the return on ad spend across our award-winning IP.”

Brands across the Warner Bros. Discovery ecosystem will benefit from VideoAmp’s cross-platform, advanced audience and outcome measurement with planning capabilities powered by the commingling of set-top box and smart TV data. In fact, a recent Warner Bros. Discovery media delivery analysis that leveraged VideoAmp data for October showed high impact and efficiency across the media marketplace.

According to this client analysis, brands that took advantage of advertising with Warner Bros. Discovery in October achieved, on average, a 1.2X greater reach per spot within the Warner Bros. Discovery Prime portfolio. The differential was even greater among affluent audiences (2.3X higher reach per spot in households with household income over $100K+).

Born out of the industry demand for holistic, reliable, cross-screen measurement, this agreement enables Warner Bros. Discovery to execute a major shift from traditional forms of measurement and more accurately present the true value of their ad inventory, redefining how media is bought and sold.

“The new data relationship between Warner Bros. Discovery and VideoAmp is a step forward in better third-party measurement for the industry. For Omnicom Media Group, it has the added benefit of aligning with our existing Omni Cross-Screen Insights capability and will help us close the loop for end-to-end planning through activation and measurement," said Ralph Pardo, CEO, Omnicom Media Group.

This deal includes VideoAmp providing a full measurement suite to Warner Bros. Discovery across the company’s vast ecosystem of networks and streaming properties.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an advertising measurement, planning and optimization platform increasing the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens and connects media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows brands, agencies and ad sellers to align on VideoAmp’s independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against. We are powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for ad sellers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

