Waymark Announces Addition of Video Advertising Platform to Creative Hubs of Hulu, Roku

Waymark, a pioneer in using artificial intelligence to speed up and scale up video production, today announced the inclusion of its platform in the creative directories of both Hulu and Roku. Small and medium-sized businesses can now access Waymark through the ad managers of both major streaming platforms to create high-quality video advertisements.

Waymark is using AI to pave the path towards more efficient video production. The platform removes traditional barriers by automating some of the most resource-intensive steps. Users simply type in basic information and direction. After this, Waymark’s AI systems generate an original, customized video ad.

At the heart of the product is an artificial intelligence engine that processes a local business’ online profile and translates it into a natural-sounding script, with relevant imagery and brand elements, to create professional-grade spots.

“We love making it easier to get your business on the top CTV platforms like Roku and Hulu,” says CEO Alex Persky-Stern. “Our aim is to remove the creative roadblocks that keep most businesses from advertising on CTV. With Waymark as a featured creative provider, it will now be even easier for agencies and SMBs to get the compelling, on-spec ad content that they need for these major streaming platforms.”

