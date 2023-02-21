Wordly,the leading provider of AI-powered live translation, is commemorating International Mother Language Day by announcing the launch of Wordly 3.0 which adds natural sounding voices and other innovative translation features to their industry leading platform. The Day was designated by the United Nations and UNESCO to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Wordly also announced a major partnership with MPI and surpassing the 1.5 million user milestone as they continue their journey to make it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to bridge the global language gap and make meetings more accessible for everyone.

Introducing Wordly 3.0

Wordly 3.0 continues the company's history of AI Translation innovation.

Wordly 1.0 launched in 2019 with the first AI-powered translation solution designed for in-person conferences and events. The award winning product was hailed as a revolutionary solution by Meetings Today and the global meetings industry. Wordly 2.0 launched during the Covid-19 pandemic with expanded capabilities for virtual meetings and webinars including integrations with Zoom and Cvent.

Wordly 3.0 introduces a new era for live translation by adding natural sounding audio powered by neural voices — enabling users to listen to higher quality audio output. The new human-like voices complement existing real-time captioning capabilities to provide a superior Audio Translation experience.

In addition to enhanced audio capabilities, Wordly introduced multiple platform enhancements, including:

- Customizable Glossaries: Increases translation quality by controlling how industry specific terminology and names are translated

- Video Subtitling: Extends use of on-demand video content to global audiences

- Transcript Translation: Creates written records of meetings in 26 languages

- Developer APIs: Enables video conference and event management platforms to easily add live translation and captions powered by Wordly

- Enterprise Security & Privacy: Adherence to industry best practices and SOC 2 compliance

MPI Partnership to Support DEI Initiatives

Wordly is partnering with Meetings Professional International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide, to bring live translation to their 60,000 members across 75 countries. This will enable attendees at both in-person and virtual events to select from 26 translation languages currently available from Wordly.

“MPI is committed to leading and empowering our global meeting and event community to change the world," said Jessie States, CMP, CMM, vice president of the MPI Academy. "When participants experience education in their native languages, they have better learning outcomes and are better able to apply new skills to their world-changing events. Wordly removes language barriers that prevent our community from experiencing equitable education and networking across regions and borders.”

Growing Demand for Live Translation

Wordly continues to scale their infrastructure and operations to meet growing demand and announced passing several major milestones with their AI Translation Platform, including:

- 1.5 Million Translation Users

- 40,000 Translation Sessions

- 250 Million Translation Minutes

According to translation research conducted by Dimensional Research, 72% of meeting and event planners expect to see an increase in the frequency of multilingual meetings and events - and 76% report they are increasing their use of translation in order to increase attendee inclusion and engagement as well as event attendance and attendee satisfaction.

"The research shows there is strong demand for flexible ways to offer live translation and Wordly is filling the gap with our easy to use, on-demand solution," said Lakshman Rathnam, Wordly CEO. "We believe the key to bridging the multilingual meeting language gap is making it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to offer live translation and support their DEI initiatives."

About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including nearly 13,000 engaged members. It has nearly 70 chapters, clubs and members in more than 75 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mpi.org.

About Wordly

Wordly provides next-generation AI-powered translation and interpretation solutions. The Wordly platform provides remote, real-time, simultaneous interpretation without the use of human interpreters - making it faster, easier, and more affordable to collaborate across multiple languages at once and make meetings and events more inclusive and engaging. Wordly enables organizations to unlock the potential of their multilingual teams and global markets by removing language barriers at in-person and virtual sessions. Wordly is used by over 700 businesses, associations, organizations, and government entities around the world. For more information, visit www.wordly.ai.