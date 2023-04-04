Zeda.io, a product management software, is proud to announce its expansion into the North American market. This innovative product discovery and strategy platform utilizes artificial intelligence to help product leaders identify customer problems, make data-driven decisions on product development, and create strategies that drive business outcomes.

Founded by Prashant Mahajan and Vaibhav Devpura, Zeda.io has quickly become a game-changer in the world of product management. The platform has already significantly impacted businesses across Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. By entering the North American market, Zeda.io aims to empower even more product teams with the tools and insights needed to build high-impact solutions for their customers.

Zeda.io's unique approach to product management is centered on identifying the most impactful opportunities for product development, ensuring businesses can close more deals and reduce churn. By focusing on building features and solutions that create value for both customers and businesses, Zeda.io is revolutionizing the way product and engineering teams operate, enhancing productivity and efficiency across the board.

"Product teams often fall into the costly trap of being feature factories, but they should prioritize solving high-value problems for customers and businesses. Zeda.io empowers teams to rapidly develop 10x innovative solutions, enabling them to create the right products more efficiently," stated Prashant Mahajan, CEO of Zeda.io.

The company's platform has already received widespread recognition, with accolades including being voted the number 2 product of the day on Product Hunt and being named an upcoming startup to watch in both Delaware and India. The recent inclusion of Zeda.io in the prestigious Forbes Technology Council further highlights the platform's industry-leading capabilities and the value it brings to businesses worldwide.

The company has raised $3.7 million in funding to date, backed by an impressive roster of prominent investors, founders, and product leaders. This strong support network, combined with the founders' vision and expertise, has allowed them to spend two years meticulously building and iterating its platform to meet the needs of today's product management professionals.

As Zeda.io enters the North American market, the company is eager to introduce its powerful platform to a new audience, providing businesses with the data-driven insights and strategic direction necessary for success in today's competitive landscape.

For more information about Zeda.io and its innovative product management platform, visit http://www.zeda.io or contact [email protected].

