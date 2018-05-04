PHOTO: Matt Cannon

Liferay Community Edition Portal 7.1 Alpha 1 is now available, which means it’s entering phase two of its beta program focused on reporting and fixing bugs within the software.

Liferay has called on the open source software community to participate in the beta program to find bugs and report them through its feedback forum.

Liferay Community Edition Portal 7.1 is set to include new features such as:

'Fragments' allow users to create content in small reusable pieces which can be edited in real-time. The page templates give users more control of the layout of content pages. And the navigation menus have been updated to provide full control of navigation and visual presentation. Forms Experience: Users can now create forms to have complex grid layouts, numeric fields and file uploads. The new personalization rules give a way to customize the default behavior of the form. In addition, the new 'elements' makes it possible to create groups of reusable components. Form fields can now be translated into any language.

Users can now create forms to have complex grid layouts, numeric fields and file uploads. The new personalization rules give a way to customize the default behavior of the form. In addition, the new 'elements' makes it possible to create groups of reusable components. Form fields can now be translated into any language. Redesigned System Settings: Systems settings have been given a complete overhaul. Configurations have been grouped logically to help users find what to configure more readily.

Netlify 2.0 Coming Soon

Planning for Netlify CMS 2.0 is currently underway. Netlify is an open source headless CMS that has reached 5000 stars on GitHub and has more than 100 contributors.

Confirmed planned improvements include integration with BitBucket and Gitlab as well as improvements in its API. Netlify are hosting open planning sessions every two weeks with the first session scheduled to take place on May 9.

Netlify has also released a widget starter. Just after its release, the open source community created the first widget for Netlify, which makes it possible to add a color picker to the user interface.

Magnolia Releases 5.6.5

The latest release of Magnolia allows developers and authors to implement headless scenarios and connect both front-end javascript apps and external systems more easily on the new REST delivery endpoint. The release notes and a video showing highlights of the new update provide further insight into the release.

Magnolia has also released a new content synchronization module from info.nl which allows for real-time content from production environment to a test environment, enabling both workspaces and nodes to be synchronized in one go.

DNN All Set For DNN-Connect

DNN are gearing up for DNN-Connect, the annual European-based DNN conference. This year, the conference will be held in Limerick, Ireland from May 31 to June 3. More information about the DNN-Connect conference can be found on its events page.

Drupal Driving Drupal 8 Adoption

The acceleration of Drupal 8 adoption is the main focus of the Drupal community. Project founder Dries Buytaert highlighted some key priorities for this initiative during his keynote speech at DrupalCon Nashville back in April. They include improving processes in content creation, technical evolution and site building, as well as making it easier to promote Drupal to non-technical decision makers.

This initiative is a continuation of the Drupal community’s mission to make their systems easier to use for content creators. Buytaert also revealed a product roadmap plan for Drupal during his DrupalCon presentation.

More Open Source Headlines

In other news, WordPress has asked its loyal fans to join it in celebrating its 15th anniversary on May 27. In a post by WordPress community organizer Andrea Middleton, the open source project has asked its users everywhere to throw a party to help celebrate the 15th anniversary of WordPress.

Meanwhile, Xoops have announced the release of the final version of its module NEWBB 4.33. It also announced the release of NewBB 5.0 Beta 1, which is now available for Xoops lovers to tinker with.