In continuing its work towards the release of Liferay Portal CE 7.2, Liferay announced the availability of Liferay Portal CE 7.2 Beta 3 on April 24.

The new features introduced in 7.2 primarily focus on enabling nontechnical users to develop and modify content with ease, deliver personalized content to segmented audiences and be able to better facilitate user management and administration. Below is a summary of the new features:

Web Experience: While 7.1 introduced “significant” changes to the web experience, 7.2 continues this to further improve the overall experience. Further information can be found here.

Personalization and Segmentation: The feature that was previously known as Audience Targeting is now part of the core product and has, according to the company, been "vastly" improved.

User and System Management: A new interface has been introduced for better user management.

For further information about 7.2 Beta 3, see the release announcement. You can also view the source code repository.

eZ Systems Releases eZ Platform 2.5

On April 5, eZ Systems released eZ Platform 2.5, the final version two of the company's digital platform. In addition to "embracing the PHP Symfony framework more closely than ever," here's what users can expect from this latest version:

Page Builder: A new Page Builder, providing an editorial experience with automation capabilities.

A new Page Builder, providing an editorial experience with automation capabilities. Form Builder: A direct companion of the Page Builder, the Form Builder allows organizations to capture information from their audience in an efficient and controlled way while respecting privacy requirements and providing developers with all means to customize the interactions with the end-users.

A direct companion of the Page Builder, the Form Builder allows organizations to capture information from their audience in an efficient and controlled way while respecting privacy requirements and providing developers with all means to customize the interactions with the end-users. Workflow Engine: A re-designed Workflow engine lets organizations define and enforce complex editorial business processes.

In a blog post, product marketing manager Amit Golan Gutin detailed the improvements to the editorial user experience, including improved navigation with the new Content Tree, the ability to hide and reveal content at the content level, support for the eZ Matrix field type and more. The Platform is currently available in both Open Source and Enterprise editions. The company also recently released its Graph QL API, which is detailed in a two-part blog series.

XOOPs 2.5.10 Release Candidate Now Available

The development team at XOOPs have announced the availability of release candidate of XOOPS 2.5.10 for users to try out, test and provide feedback.

This latest version comes with a number of fixes and improvements, including:

PHP 7.3 compatibility

MySQL 8.0 compatibility

XMF Improvements for module writers

Security updates

Updated libraries

Many more fixes and updates have been made, check out the changelog for further details.

The release candidate is available to download from GitHub, and guidance for installation and updates is available on GitBook.

WordPress 5.2 On the Horizon

WordPress 5.2, which is scheduled for release May 7, will continue the theme from 5.1, providing users with tools to identify and fix configuration issues and errors. New features will be introduced for both the Site Health Check and PHP Error Protection tools.

A release candidate for 5.2 is now available. Users can test the release candidate via the WordPress Beta Tester or they can download the release candidate.

You'll find more information in the company's WordPress 5.2 announcement.

More Open Source News

Joomla 3.9.5 has now been released. This latest release includes fixes for three security vulnerabilities as well as several improvements. Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes. Further information about the release can be found on the release news page.

Registration for DNN’s next conference, DNN Connect, is still open. The conference will take place June 6–9 in Champery, Switzerland. The company also announced the imminent release of DNN Version 9.3.2, as a final release candidate was launched days ago.

Magnolia has released two maintenance releases: 5.6.10 and 5.5.13. Both releases introduce security enhancements and minor fixes.

And finally, Drupal 9 is set for release in June 2020. Drupal founder, Dries Buytaert, published a blog that outlines how to prepare for the forthcoming migration. The company also announced the end of life for Drupal 7 at its DrupalCon North America, but no need for panic — the Drupal community will continue support until Nov. 2021 and extended commercial support will extend that lifeline until 2024.