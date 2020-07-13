Medallia, a customer experience management (CXM) software provider, has teamed up with Adobe in a move designed to integrate Adobe's customer behavioral data with Medallia's CXM software. The news, announced last week, will combine the Adobe Experience Cloud and the Medallia Experience Cloud. The Adobe Experience Cloud features solutions covering advertising, analytics, commerce, content management, data management, email marketing and personalization. The Medallia Experience Cloud uses machine learning for customer insights.

Company officials promise users, through the Medallia-Adobe partnership, will be able to access a single view of each customer’s complete journey including what digital ads were served to them online, what they purchased, their in-store and call center engagements and verbatim feedback from their experience. Medallia was already a premier partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.

In other customer experience and marketing software news ...

BlueConic Updates Orchestration Capabilities

BlueConic, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has announced enhancements to its lifecycle orchestration capabilities. Company officials said in a release the updates are designed to enable marketers to move beyond channel-specific campaign workflows and orchestrate cross-channel lifecycle marketing programs.



Marketers through lifecycle orchestration capabilities get access to manage cross-channel marketing touchpoints used to influence and advance individuals between lifecycle stages. The capabilities allow marketers to also:

Define any number of customer lifecycles. They share common marketing goals, such as influencing target individuals to become a customer, make a second purchase or upgrade a plan.

Understand an individual’s attributes and behaviors to determine their eligibility to enter a particular lifecycle stage.

Align cross-channel touchpoints in each stage behind the common objective of advancing customers or prospects to the next stage in the lifecycle.

Leverage connections with existing marketing activation technologies.

Pass stage data to analytics platforms.

Bazaarvoice Acquires Curalate

Bazaarvoice, which provides product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, has acquired Curalate, a provider of shoppable social media, UGC and influencer marketing solutions. Curalate's integration with Bazaarvoice will allow the combined companies to offer brands the ability to leverage social content designed to drive sales on social, websites and throughout the Bazaarvoice retailer network.

Bazaarvoice customers get access to Curalate's solutions for turning social content into shoppable experiences and badged relationship status with social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

StrategyBox Nets $2M in Seed Financing

StrategyBox, a marketing analytics platform, has closed a $2 million seed round with Fuel Ventures of London. Company officials said they are growing customers in retail, SaaS and financial services. The company will use the funds to support more than 50 additional marketing and advertising platforms. They'll also add radio attribution, the ability to show how radio ads influence online sales, to its platform.

StrategyBox has offices in Vancouver, Canada and London. Its customer journey mapping tools are designed to help companies understand how marketing activities drive sales.

Episerver Hires New CMO

Episerver, which provides a digital experience platform, has hired former SAP SuccessFactors CMO Kirsten Allegri Williams as its new chief marketing officer. It also introduced the third of its solution pillars with the launch of Intelligence Cloud.

Allegri Williams will lead global marketing and communications strategy at Episerver. She will lead brand consolidation for Episerver’s 2019 acquisitions of B2B commerce provider Insite Software and content personalization and analytics provider Idio. Idio functionality is now combined with Episerver’s existing data, recommendations and analytics capabilities to form the Episerver Intelligence Cloud. The new Intelligence Cloud joins Episerver Content Cloud and Episerver Commerce Cloud to complete the digital experience platform.

CDP Provider Sees Operational Changes

Arm, the parent company of CDP provider Arm Treasure Data, has announced proposed strategic organizational changes that would transfer its two IoT Services Group (ISG) businesses, IoT Platform and Treasure Data, to new entities. The new entities would be owned and operated by SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliates.

The move would allow Arm to deepen its focus on its core semiconductor IP business and expects to continue collaborating with the new ISG businesses. SoftBank, a telecommunications carrier, acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016. SoftBank’s experience in managing early-stage businesses would enable ISG to maximize its value in capturing the data opportunity, according to company officials.