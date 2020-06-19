Contentful, a provider of headless content management system software, has announced an $80 million Series E funding round led by Sapphire Ventures. General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures and five other new and existing backers also participated in the round. This round brings Contentful's total funding to $158 million to date. Contentful also hired a new CMO, Bridget Perry, who most recently led Adobe marketing across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Andreas Weiskam, managing director of Sapphire Ventures, said in a press release that Contentful’s API-first approach helps companies “integrate hundreds of tools and scale up their digital presence on any channel.” Sapphire Ventures also led Contentful’s Series D funding. Contentful’s cloud-native, API-first platform is commonly integrated with other third-party services such as Cloudinary, Commercetools and Smartling. The company also released in February a Contentful App Framework to open up the platform for more integrations.

Contentful did not specify plans with its new funding, only adding it will “scale quickly to meet the demand and momentum in the market.”

Also noteworthy here is Salesforce Ventures’ participation. The investment arm of the CRM giant less than a year ago also invested in Automattic, the company that produces WordPress. And, earlier this year, Salesforce debuted its own CMS, its biggest move into content management technology to date.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

InMoment Names Former Dunkin’ CMO to Board

InMoment, a provider of Experience Intelligence (XI) software, has added Tony Weisman to its board of directors. Weisman is the former CMO at Dunkin’ Brands and was responsible for dropping the name “donuts” from the brand name.

Now a marketing consultant and advisor, he will work with InMoment’s executive leadership, product and expert services teams to influence solution offerings, including customer journey analytics, data and reporting, customer engagement methods and feedback opportunities. InMoment acquired MaritzCX in March.

Weisman also served before Dunkin’ Brands (2017 to 2019) as CEO of DigitasLbi North America, a global digital and brand agency. He was president of Digitas’ Boston, Chicago, Detroit and San Francisco offices. Prior to that he was CMO of DraftFCB Chicago and held various roles for over 19 years at Leo Burnett.

MetaCX Launches B2B Customer Lifecycle Platform

MetaCX, which offers software designed to manage close rates, renewals and customer lifetime value, has launched MetaCX platform, a B2B customer lifecycle solution which is designed to manage the revenue cycle.

The MetaCX platform includes:

Deal management: Create co-branded shared spaces to collaborate with prospects, mutual success plans based on target outcomes and build structure around sales cycles.

Create co-branded shared spaces to collaborate with prospects, mutual success plans based on target outcomes and build structure around sales cycles. Coordinated handoffs: Transition the post-sale relationship to onboarding, implementation and success teams.

Transition the post-sale relationship to onboarding, implementation and success teams. Proof of performance: Improve quarterly business review (QBR) and renewal discussions with product and performance data.

Improve quarterly business review (QBR) and renewal discussions with product and performance data. Revenue cycle optimization: Revenue operations (RevOps) teams can operationalize value-selling methodologies and improve forecasting and predictability with engagement metrics that signal buyer intent and readiness.

The platform is based on an event processing engine called CXReactor and a data integration layer that provides integration for product analytics tools like Pendo and Mixpanel, CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot and data pipelines including Segment and Snowflake.

Dun & Bradstreet Unveils Latest ABM Platform

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), which provides software for business decisioning data and analytics, has released the next generation of its D&B Account Based Marketing platform. The new platform includes built-in account-based ads and account-based engagement reporting and analytics. D&B’s technology is designed to connect and integrate data from disparate systems. According to company officials, it applies artificial intelligence (AI) to identify insights and automate execution of account-based campaigns.

The new capabilities in the latest edition of the ABM platform include:

Automated account-based advertising: Features a native account-based display advertising engine (beta) as well as integrations with ad networks, demand side platforms (DSPs) and social networks such as LinkedIn and Facebook.

Features a native account-based display advertising engine (beta) as well as integrations with ad networks, demand side platforms (DSPs) and social networks such as LinkedIn and Facebook. Sales campaign activation: Delivers account and buyer insights within the apps and tools used by sales teams via a new integration with Outreach.

Delivers account and buyer insights within the apps and tools used by sales teams via a new integration with Outreach. Omnichannel activation: Orchestrates engagement across channels with target accounts using AI, third party intent activity, website engagement, sales engagement and buyer stage.

Orchestrates engagement across channels with target accounts using AI, third party intent activity, website engagement, sales engagement and buyer stage. Account engagement analytics: Measuring results and outcomes from account-based programs.

Measuring results and outcomes from account-based programs. Web personalization: Personalize web experiences using AI and firmographic, technographic and intent insights.

Personalize web experiences using AI and firmographic, technographic and intent insights. Intent data: Discover demand based on activity from target accounts on first and third party websites.

Discover demand based on activity from target accounts on first and third party websites. Risk-based account selection: Identify and select target accounts based on financial attributes.

Kenshoo Partners With Profitero

Kenshoo, which provides marketing technology, and Profitero, an ecommerce SaaS analytics platform, have announced a strategic partnership designed to pair ecommerce performance analytics with enterprise marketing activation technology.



The Profitero-Kenshoo partnership is designed to factor consumer purchasing signals — like a product’s page traffic, conversion rates, availability rates and organic search traffic — in algorithms used to drive ad targeting and bidding decisions. Profitero collects these signals, and Kenshoo’s automation technology translates Profitero’s insights using an advertising automation platform.

Magento Integrates Product Recommendations With Content Creation

Magento, Adobe’s ecommerce platform, has integrated Product Recommendations for Magento Commerce with Magento’s content creation tool, Page Builder. Company officials said the move further embeds the Magento Admin experience to streamline workflows and allows users to drag and drop Adobe Sensei-powered recommendation units within content that’s being authored in Page Builder. Adobe Sensei is the company’s AI-powered platform.

Magento released Product Recommendations powered by Adobe Sensei to Magento Commerce customers globally in April, a feature designed to help merchants to deploy automated and intelligent recommendations across storefronts. With the integration between Product Recommendations and Page Builder, merchants can also add recommendation units to multiple content types, add target recommendations to specific customers by assigning dynamic blocks to various consumer segments, deploy specific recommendations to individual product pages instead of across all product pages and customize recommendation units within Page Builder.