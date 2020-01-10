Dun & Bradstreet, which provides business decisioning data and analytics, has acquired Orb Intelligence, a digital business identity and firmographic data provider. Dun & Bradstreet is doubling down on data intelligence and management. This week's acquisition comes after the July acquisition of customer data platform (CDP) provider Lattice Engines, one of a few notable acquisitions in the CDP space in 2019.

Orb Intelligence provides a database of information and attributes on 57 million companies, according to Dun & Bradstreet officials. It includes insights into things like web domains, URLs, IP addresses and social networks. The software addition provides Dun & Bradstreet with a global repository of firmographic data for customer profiles.

Specifically, the combined technologies include:

Cross-validation of data across both online and offline sources.

Improvements to anonymous visitor match, programmatic targeting and sales outreach.

Ability to connect and segment audiences, create artificial intelligence (AI) models and activate channels through the D&B Lattice Customer Data Platform (CDP) to deliver sales and marketing campaigns.

Orb Intelligence was founded in 2013. The transaction closed on Jan. 8. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other customer experience software news ...

Adobe Appoints Anil Chakravarthy as EVP, GM of Digital Experience Business

Adobe has named Anil Chakravarthy as executive vice president and general manager of its Digital Experience business. He will report directly to Adobe president and CEO Shantanu Narayen. Adobe's DX business was reorganized last year, including the departure of Brad Rencher, Chakravarthy's predecessor.

Chakravarthy joins Adobe from Informatica, where he served as CEO since January 2016. He stepped down from that position to pursue other opportunities, according to Informatica officials. He joined Informatica in September 2013 as executive vice president and chief product officer. Before joining Informatica, Chakravarthy was executive vice president of Information Security at Symantec. Prior to Symantec, Chakravarthy led product management for enterprise security services at VeriSign. He began his career at McKinsey & Company.

Mark Grannan Leaves Forrester for Oracle Gig

Mark Grannan, a notable analyst in the web content management and digital experience space, is joining the vendor world. Grannan announced on LinkedIn this week he left Forrester for a job with the Oracle CX product strategy team. Grannan was with Forrester for 10 years.

Oracle is one of the vendors often on Forrester's customer experience software radar. In fact, Grannan co-authored the Forrester Wave for Digital Experience Platforms in September 2017 that made waves because Oracle displaced Adobe as the sole leader.

Grannan called the move to Oracle "one step in a journey to recognize my ambitions to help build the products that enable customers and partners to recognize the digital experience stack vision."

HubSpot Debuts Marketing Hub Enterprise Features

HubSpot has revealed a set of new features in Marketing Hub Enterprise, its marketing software suite. The features include new revenue attribution reporting and AI-powered A/B testing. HubSpot also has team-based partitioning and account-based marketing tools in beta.

Revenue attribution reporting is designed to help marketers determine the successful touchpoints and channels. AI-powered A/B testing includes the creation of up to five variations of a page and ultimately directs traffic to the best-performing versions. Partitioning, in beta, gives marketers the ability to separate marketing assets by team. Account-based marketing, also in beta, provides marketers with the tools they need to launch ABM campaigns.

Qualtrics Announces Frontline Feedback

Qualtrics, a customer experience management (XM) provider and an SAP company, has announced the general availability of Frontline Feedback to Qualtrics CustomerXM. Frontline Feedback is a collaboration tool that manages customer, employee and product feedback.

Company officials said the product encourages employees to identify customer experience gaps and share feedback on the channels they prefer. Customer experience professionals can prioritize the feedback and use advanced text analytics to gain insights and recommended actions to the appropriate teams. These features also encourage collaboration and enable CX pros to close feedback loops, according to company officials.

BlueConic Raises $13M

BlueConic, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced it closed a $13 million Series B funding round led by new investor Spring Lake Equity Partners with contributions from existing investor Sigma Prime Ventures, as well as angel investors. Dan MacKeigan, founding partner of Spring Lake Equity Partners and new BlueConic board member, said in a release he likes BlueConic CDP's ability to intelligently store, segment and activate first-party data across touchpoints. BlueConic’s total funding is $25 million to date.

Coveo Debuts Coveo for Commerce

Coveo, an experience intelligence platform, has launched Coveo for Commerce. An AI-powered solution, it is designed to enhance product and content discoverability, detect buyer intent and merchandize personalized product recommendations, according to company officials.

Coveo for Commerce connects and unifies product catalogs and product-related content. It also includes structured product catalog data that blends unstructured content. Marketers can combine information types to enhance the shopper’s journey and understand buyer intent to predict what to offer.

Coveo for Commerce applies machine learning to automatically predict what is most relevant to each shopper. Coveo’s Automatic Relevance Tuning (ART) uses past behavior from all shoppers to predict the content that will be most useful to each new shopper in turn. Coveo for Commerce runs on the Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform, a multi-tenant cloud.