HCL Technologies (HCL), has announced the availability of HCL Digital Experience (DX) 9.5. The technology is founded on the former IBM WebSphere Portal and IBM Web Content Manager software. IBM sold off its technologies to HCL last year.

Some of the features of the HCL DX product include:

Production Docker & Kubernetes support. Company officials said Docker support provides an open standard for packaging and distributing containerized applications on most platforms.

A forthcoming and new native digital asset management capability.

OpenAPI set of REST services.

Last December, IBM and HCL Technologies announced a deal in which the Noida, India-headquartered tech firm would acquire seven collaboration and customer experience software products for $1.8 billion. The software includes:

Appscan for secure application development.

BigFix for secure device management.

Unica (on-premises) for marketing automation.

Commerce (on-premises) for omni-channel ecommerce.

Portal (on-premises) for digital experience.

Notes and Domino for email and low-code rapid application development.

Connections for workstream collaboration.

In other customer experience software news ...

Qualtrics Launches CoreXM

Qualtrics, an SAP company and customer experience management provider, has launched CoreXM, an insight solution. It includes capabilities previously found in Qualtrics Research Core and adds functionality that company officials say will help CX professionals better manage customer and employee experiences.

Research Core customers will be automatically transitioned onto the new solution, CoreXM. They will have access to AI-powered data quality checks, the ability to customize XM workflows, upgraded governance controls, advanced analytics capabilities and other features.

Bynder Offers New DAM Solutions

Bynder, a digital asset management (DAM) provider, has announced Digital Brand Templates and enhanced Brand Guidelines. The former solution transforms creative files from Adobe Photoshop and Sketch into reusable, customizable templates. It allows marketers to produce their own content for channels like web banners and social media ads or customize existing designs, such as assets for market-specific or regionalized campaigns, according to Bynder officials. With digitized Brand Guidelines, marketers can manage how their teams create and share brand assets.

Company officials said the solutions are the first in a series of upcoming platform updates under Bynder’s new product leadership and revamped product vision.

West Monroe Partners Acquires GoKart Labs

West Monroe Partners, a business and technology consultancy that offers customer experience strategies, has announced the acquisition of GoKart Labs, a Minneapolis-based digital product studio that helps build digital experiences. GoKart Labs was co-founded in 2009 by Don Smithmier and A.J. Meyer and employs more than 50 people. The acquisition is the second for West Monroe in 2019 and the largest in its 17-year history. In April, the firm acquired Chicago-based Waterstone Management Group, an advisory firm for private equity companies and Fortune 500 companies.

Contentstack Raises $31.5M

Contentstack, a headless Web Content Management (WCM) and Digital Experience Platform provider, has announced $31.5 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners with participation from existing backers Illuminate Ventures and GingerBread Capital. Insight Partners acquired fellow WCM/DXP provider Episerver for $1.16B last year.

Contentstack is an API-first enterprise SaaS platform at the intersection of content management and digital experiences, according to company officials. It was created by Neha Sampat, Nishant Patel and Matthew Baier, the same team that previously built the Built.io platform. It was acquired by Software AG in 2018.

With the new funding, Contentstack officials said they will be able to hire and build out the team as it expands operations globally.