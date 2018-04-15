Artificial intelligence is on the cusp of becoming a great (and not-so-scary) tool for companies to increasingly rely on. From AI in customer experience to creating and sustaining jobs, we have a lot to look forward to in its development and usage. Quite a few articles touched on AI this past week, which you can find below. You can also find popular articles, resources and events covering the wide world of product management methodologies, blockchain’s pending impact on entire industries, and much more.
- Agile, Kanban & Scrum, Oh My: Which Product Management Method Is Right For You?
By Josh Aberant | Apr 9, 2018
There is no “one size fits all” approach.
- The Future of Customer Experience Is AI: Are You Ready?
By Lisa Loftis | Apr 9, 2018
‘“Man and machine always get a better answer than man alone or machine alone.” ― Ginni Rometty, CEO, IBM
- 5 Customer Experience Trends to Watch
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 11, 2018
Quality customer service directly correlates to higher success rates. You’re going to want to pay attention to this article.
- Blockchain Is on the Cusp of Changing Entire Industries
By Nuno Godinho | Apr 10, 2018
Not to sound dramatic or anything, but THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO CHANGE BECAUSE OF BLOCKCHAIN! Godinho explains why.
- How to Build a Successful Data Analytics Team
By David Blankley | Apr 12, 2018
Teamwork makes the dream work! Meet the dream team of the Data Engineer, the Business Intelligence Analyst, the Data Scientists doing predictive modeling and the Data Scientists doing machine learning.
- Why Automation Might Not Be as Bad For Jobs as Predicted
By David Roe | Apr 9, 2018
Examples of how to optimize work with AI and how AI will actually benefit the workplace. Quick reminder: humans are still needed to operate machines.
- Where AI Is Working, Where AI Needs Work
By Matthew Bieber | Apr 10, 2018
While we are on the subject of AI, there is still opportunity for growth and advancement. We are still in the beginning stages of AI, and I, for one, am so excited to see where it takes us in the future.
- Tony Byrne: Humanizing the Employee Digital Experience Is a Pressing Concern
By China Louise Martens | Apr 10, 2018
“Employees want to be effective and recognized at work. And they want human-friendly systems.” So said Real Story Group's Tony Byrne in the latest of our Digital Workplace Leaders series.
- What Sets Effective Intranets Apart?
By Jill Hannemann | Apr 11, 2018
Intranets are vital for digital workplace strategy, but have a history of being problematic. This article provides a breakdown of the anatomy of a good intranet.
- 5 Considerations for Marketing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 12, 2018
You’ll want to align KPIs to the business strategy, consider your customer acquisition cost (CAC) payback period, show results with definitive data and more.
