Is organic engagement out-of-date? What can businesses do to protect their customers' privacy? How can financial service firms ensure they are keeping the trust with customers? Meanwhile, we are diving into the B2B marketing world and exploring the reasons many marketers are stretched beyond their limits.
Quick, Catch Me Up:
- Internal Communicators Debate Yammer's Post on Behalf Of Laurence Lock Lee | Nov. 1. Yammer’s Post on Behalf Of (POBO) feature has triggered its share of debate between internal communication experts.
- B2B Marketing's New World: Leaning Into the Lessons Learned From COVID Colby Cavanaugh | Nov. 1. The pandemic has sparked innovation and adoption of new digital technologies and opened new doors for marketers. Everything may seem great, but, in reality, marketers are burnt out.
- Key Security Challenges for Smart Offices and Their Solutions Kayne McGladrey | Nov. 1. The future of digital work isn’t as bright as we were expecting, but it allows companies to adopt new technologies for their workplace. There are many options, but the number one focus is security.
- Finserv: 2 Tips for Balancing Fraud and Customer Experience Phil Britt | Nov. 2. Financial service firms have built trust with their customers to not only keep their information safe but to not breach the trust they have built together. A breach in this trust can lead to many losses for the firm and customer.
- Bringing Customer Experience and Automation to the Last and First Mile John Mancini | Nov. 2. Customer experience management has gotten increasingly popular during COVID as customer experience has become more valuable, more fragile and more automated. That trifecta of customer experience management is difficult to master.
- Why You Must Keep an Eye on Your Content Services Laurence Hart | Nov. 3. When building out content services, consumers are bound to misuse them. When it occurs, it is vital to determine why, correct the data, and enhance it so that it meets the organization's goals.
- How AI Is Being Used to Protect Customer Privacy Scott Clark | Nov. 4. Customer self-service bots, virtual assistants, companion chatbots, predictive analytics and many other applications use artificial intelligence. AI is changing the way businesses protect their consumers' privacy.
- Eye Tracking vs. Saliency Modeling: Which Technique Is Right for You? Tobias Komischke | Nov. 4. Knowing a user's visual attention path increases the amount of information we can learn from their interaction with a system beyond the standard mouse and keyboard actions. Eye tracking and saliency modeling are two quite distinct methods for obtaining replies, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.
Featured Events
- November 8-11 — Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021
- November 9 — Connecting with Customers in an Ever Changing Environment
- November 16-17 — Spark Live 2021
- November 17 — Retaining Employees in the Era of the Great Resignation