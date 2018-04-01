With more content flooding the web every day, publishers have turned to search engine optimization tools to try and get a leg up on the competition. We identify seven of these tools you should have on your radar. Also, the clock is ticking for the May 25 GDPR deadline. But does this deadline spell the end of marketing? Not so fast, write Kristina Podnar and Elie Auvray. We also said 'hello' to SharePoint Hub sites. Find out how these may help you connect your Office 365 dots.
That's just a small sample of the articles that caught your eye last week. Read on to see CMSWire's top articles for March 26 to March 30.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 7 Search Engine Optimization Tools Every Content Publisher Should Know
By Kaya Ismail | March 28, 2018
The title says it all. If you want your content to be found, you'll want to know these tools.
- Will There Still Be Marketing After GDPR?
By Kristina Podnar and Elie Auvray | March 27, 2018
The GDPR has inspired fear, panic and despair among marketers who have grown used to endless supplies of customer data. Podnar and Auvray argue those fears are unfounded.
- SharePoint Hub Sites Have Arrived
By Jed Cawthorne | March 27, 2018
First announced at Ignite last fall, Microsoft released SharePoint hub sites to fill some gaps in its online SharePoint offering.
- 5 Common Reasons Collaboration Tools Fail
By Dom Nicastro | March 27, 2018
Don't blame the tools, it's often the lack of strategy that causes collaboration tools to fail.
- 7 Ways Technology Is Impacting Recruitment, Retention and the Workplace
By David Roe | March 27, 2018
Competition for top talent is at an all time high, sending businesses to new tools to help them hire and retain new employees.
- 8 Work Coordination Platforms That Should Be On Your Radar
By Virginia Backaitis | March 28, 2018
What happens when you marry the collaboration features of enterprise social networks with the organizational features of project management software? A new software category is born: work coordination platforms.
- Boost Productivity in Office 365 With AI
By Jason Rivera | March 26, 2018
Office 365 comes equipped with a few AI-driven bots, but you can build your own to meet your workplace needs.
- Think Reveals the Scale and Challenge of IBM's Opportunity
By Nicholas McQuire | March 29, 2018
The scale and breadth of technology solutions IBM introduced at its Think conference last week showcased its range and also its big challenge ahead.
- 8 Tips for Building a Strong Relationship With Your Digital Marketing Agency
By Dom Nicastro | March 26, 2018
Set clear expectations, be open to feedback and look for a true partner: just a few ways to ensure you make the most of this important relationship.
- Memo to Facebook: A Platform Isn't a Community
By Carrie Jones | March 28, 2018
It doesn't matter how often Mark Zuckerberg says otherwise, Facebook (as is) will never be a community.
