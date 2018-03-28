PHOTO: Shutterstock

Publishing content at scale is a painstaking task, even when it’s a labor of love. Beyond publishing insightful content, writers, editors and administrators need to ensure the content going live meets the search engine optimization (SEO) standards set by the likes of Google, Bing and DuckDuckGo in order to rank high and rake in traffic. On the other hand, they also need to ensure that spelling, grammar and code tidiness is all arranged in order to avoid penalties and general visitor frustration.

To help make that process smoother, CMSWire has this lis of SEO tools from two authoritative websites, Capterra and G2 Crowd.

Let’s start with an oldie, but a goodie. Google Keyword Planner is a tried and tested tool for search engine optimizers looking to target specific keywords with the content they write, whether it be blog posts, white papers or website page copy. Currently, Google Keyword Planner lets you pull the following data.

New keywords using a phrase, website or category

Search volume for data and trends

Multiply keyword lists to get new keywords

Find monthly search volumes for each given keyword or phrase, along with the competition level (low, medium or high).

Discover the average bidding price for keywords for Google Adwords.

Ahrefs lets users perform keyword research, competitor analysis, backlink research, content research, web page rank tracking and backlink tracking, which notifies users when their competitors gain or lose a backlink. The platform claims to have indexed over 12 trillion links, which it adds to by crawling 6 billion web pages every day.

SEO Spider is a free SEO software that allows users to crawl URLs and fetch key onsite elements to analyze onsite SEO. It collects data relating to your website’s images, links, code, and meta descriptions to give you a comprehensive SEO audit that you can use to optimize your website for search engines. You can also export your SEO audit in spreadsheet form, or keep them digital for speedy access.

SEMRush is an all-in-one marketing tool that lets users research the keywords that their competitors focus on, discover new competitors, conduct backlink analysis and explore keyword options with multi-lingual and multi-national contexts. SEMRush users can also use the tool to carry out research on competitor ad campaigns and the keywords used therein.

Moz Pro equips content creators with a powerful keyword research and planning tool. Plus, it helps administrators track their site’s local and national search rank, as well as giving them a Moz-generated ‘Search Visibility score’. The tool also suggests other websites that you can reach out to for backlinks based on metrics like page and domain authority.

Spyfu allows users to download their competitor’s most profitable keywords and ads for paid and organic search. In fact, Spyfu lives up to its name by letting users search for any domain and see every place a brand has shown up on Google, every keyword they've bought on Adwords, every organic rank, and every ad variation in the last 11 years.

Last but not least on our list is RavenTools, an SEO audit and marketing reporting tool that’s designed for agencies, but can be used by any brand looking to analyze their SEO, PPC and social media progress. On top of auditing your site regularly for crawl issues, Mobile UX issues and other common SEO pitfalls, RavenTools can access more than twenty data connectors, including Google Analytics, Google AdWords, Search Analytics from Google Search Console, Bing Ads, Facebook Ads and Twitter, compiling the data into automated reports.

