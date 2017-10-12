Aprimo introduced new artificial intelligence driven tagging this week, which automates the creation of DAM metadata PHOTO: jonathan Ford

Chicago-based Aprimo introduced an automated, artificial intelligence-driven tagging to its digital asset management (DAM) solution this week. The company also introduced new connectors to content management systems including Adobe Content Cloud, Aspera and Sitecore.

With these releases, Aprimo alleviates the burden of manually adding metadata to content assets and expands its reach into the enterprise through the connections to new content systems.

Aprimo provides a marketing resource management (MRM) platform that helps marketers manage the planning, spending, creation, distribution and performance to improve time-to-market.

Building on ADAM Acquisition

The automated tagging feature builds on the company's purchase of former reseller partner and digital asset management vendor ADAM in March.

At the time of the ADAM buy, CEO Pieter Casneuf told CMSWire the acquisition would give the company a unique selling point as the only vendor that offers DAM and Product Content Management in one place at enterprise scale.

In August, it pushed ADAM into the Azure cloud along with its open API, with ready-built connectors to many separate applications including Demandware, Sitecore and Adobe Experience Manager.

Tackling Data Deluge With Automated Tagging

The addition of automated tagged dovetails with Aprimo’s ambitions to provide content and asset management capabilities from a single place.

Tagging enables everyone to find what they need when they need it, but without automation, human error or sloth creates major problems with search, content and digital asset management.

Aprimo's new AI-powered solution helps to overcome this major pain point with embedded artificial intelligence that recognizes image elements and automatically tags with proper metadata upon upload. Ed Breault, vice president of industry solutions and marketing at Aprimo explained, “The volume of content and the experiences expected from brands is driving the importance of AI. These factors are propelling organizations to where they need AI to do the bulk of the manual repetitive work. This allows the digital asset librarian to have time for value-add opportunities like enriching the content and ensuring brand consistency.”

Through Aprimo DAM, the brand can better scale volume, variety and velocity to deliver customer experiences at scale, he continued.

The addition of AI-driven automated tagging is part of a wider move in the digital and content management space to use AI to solve persistent problems with growing volumes of content data.

What's Inside Aprimo's New Connectors

In addition to the auto-tagging, the upgrade included new connectors which serve to grow Aprimo’s content hub.

Ed Breault Breault explained the decision to connect with new platforms was driven by its customers' focus on content experience. “The platforms we’re building connectors for are based on meeting the needs of customers to drive that experience,” he said. “Brands want faster, easier access to other platforms and seamless capabilities. Many brands have that existing tech in place and look to Aprimo for the ability to seamlessly hook into and create a frictionless connected experience.”

The release includes three connectors. The Adobe Marketing Cloud connector breaks down a silo within the creative department. The Sitecore connector picks up where Aprimo stops and improves users' ability to identify the right content to put in front of the customer, whatever system it resides in. The Aspera connector provides high-speed file transfer technology to accelerate the upload and distribution of large files in existing formats, including video, 3-D and augmented reality.

The company also introduced a connector to support better management of digital assets, although it is not designed for a particular platform. With the desktop connector, users can check files in and out of the DAM without manual file management on their desktop.

Marketing Challenges

Marketers are challenged by the three V's of content: volume, variety and velocity. Delivering on the customer experience requires a smart content hub that makes the content able to be used in a contextual experience with customers.

A centralized system of record is also needed for content across an enterprise, not just within marketing, to prevent resources going unused. Underutilized resources are costing organizations money and wasted time, but Breault says Aprimo has a solution to this problem.

“Aprimo’s Smart Content Hub provides marketers a system of record, allowing for searchability, access, consumability and activation of content through all communications and experience channels,” he said. “For brands who have lots of products, they not only need product information management, and meta-data governance, but also product content management that takes product information management to the next level by optimizing and making it actionable across all touchpoints.”

In the coming months, Aprimo plans to double down on machine learning capabilities to help marketers improve planning and drive more insight out of their operations.