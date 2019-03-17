Employee freeze getting you down? An increasing amount of evidence continues to point to the direct correlation between employee experience and customer experience. In fact, companies with happy employees also see 81 percent higher customer satisfaction. So when you're working on your customer experience, spend a little time considering employee satisfaction, which you can read up about in the articles below. You'll also be able to find out about what's going on at SAP, Microsoft’s free AI business school for executives and much more in our weekly recap.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- A Tale of Two SAPs
By Virginia Backaitis | Mar 11, 2019
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times …
- Microsoft Launches Free AI Business School for Execs
By Nicholas McQuire | Mar 11, 2019
$Free.ninety-free, baby!
- Why You Should Care About the Employee Experience
By Kaya Ismail | Mar 13, 2019
Great work comes from happy employees. Happy employees come from a great workplace.
- 8 CMOs Discuss What Voice of the Customer Means to Them
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 12, 2019
“To help stakeholders walk in the customer’s shoes, customer experience professionals should share as much about the customer experience in real-time to help bring it — good or bad — to life,” said Natalie Lambert, CMO at digital experience automation firm Instart.
- Drawing a Line Between VoC, Customer Experience and Customer Analytics
By Lisa Loftis | Mar 11, 2019
Somewhere out there, Robin Thicke is singing “Blurred Lines” in the distance.
- Where Does Legacy Software Fit in the Digital Workplace?
By David Roe | Mar 12, 2019
“Where do I belong?” — Legacy Software.
- What Is a Progressive Web App?
By Kaya Ismail | Mar 11, 2019
A PWA is a type of web application that utilizes modern web capabilities to deliver “app-like” experiences through a web browser.
- Sound Familiar? 4 Phrases That Show Your Employee Experience Needs Work
By Jason Blackwell | Mar 12, 2019
2. 'This New Platform Is Really Going to Cut Costs'
- Want Better Customer Experience? Start with Your Employees
By Paul Hagen | Mar 14, 2019
Did you know: a 5 percent increase in employee engagement has been shown to lead to a 3 percent jump in revenue.
- The Oft-Forgotten Fundamentals of Digital Transformation
By Joanna Schloss | Mar 13, 2019
There are quotes from the movie “Jurassic Park” in this article. It’s a must read.
