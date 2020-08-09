When meetings went from in-person to virtual, the ramifications went beyond the need to find a “Zoom shirt.” While slow Wi-Fi can cause issues, your biggest problem might be the way you run meetings is flawed to begin with. Sarah Fister Gale shares tips on how to revitalize your virtual meetings. Elsewhere, we look at the appeal of a global workforce and take an early glimpse at an unprecedented holiday shopping season.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- 8 Ways to Make Virtual Meetings More Engaging Sarah Fister Gale | Aug. 5
Bonus tip: don’t forget the Stop Video button.
- Why Your B2B Content Should Be Built for the Few Kaya Ismail | Aug. 3
Winning over a smaller target audience is better than appealing to a wide group of non-decision-makers.
- Is It Time to Revisit Your Digital Workplace Strategy? Scott Clark | Aug. 3
It’s not a yes or no question, as evidenced by the diverse opinions in this piece.
- Beware the Lasting Impact of a Microsoft 365 Non-Decision James Robertson | Aug. 4
If your office’s transition to Microsoft 365 “just happened,” there’s a few questions you should be asking right now.
- 5 Tips to Get More from Your Voice of Employee Program Scott Clark | Aug. 4
A business is only as successful as its employees are engaged and care for. The time to listen is now.
- Why Behavioral Data Is the New Focus Group Janelle Estes | Aug. 5
Steve Jobs once said that people don’t know what they want until you show it to them. Focus groups aren’t the only tool to examine consumer behavior.
- Is the Talent Pool Now Global by Default? Kaya Ismail | Aug. 6
A generation ago, the thought of a worldwide talent base seemed impossible. Now, it could become the norm.
- Preparing for a Holiday Shopping Season Like No Other Alissa Lydon | Aug. 6
If the Grinch wants to steal Christmas this year, he may need to get a job at an Amazon warehouse.
Featured Events
- August 11 — [CMSWire Webinar] How Retailer Lids Transformed Customer Relationships and Boosted Business Agility With a CDP
- August 11 — [Medallia Webinar] JCPenney: Differentiating Your Digital Experience
- August 12 — [CMSWire Webinar] Why Digital Transformation Is a Journey, Not a Destination
- August 18 — [CMSWire Webinar] Customer Intelligence: When Brain Science Meets Personalization
- August 20 — [CMSWire Webinar] CX Rebooted: Building a Resilient Customer Communications Management Strategy
- August 25 — Re/Constructing the Customer Experience
- August 26 — CMSWire Tweet Jam: The Fresh Start Effect and the Future Workplace #DigWorkChat
- September 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Digital Workplace Revolution: How Leaders Are Rising to the Challenge
- October 13 — Digital Workplace Experience 2020
- October 21 — Digital Experience Summit 2020