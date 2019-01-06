This week, many of our readers took a trip down memory lane with the top 10 articles about Sharepoint and Office 365 in 2018. Prepare to get recapped. Below, you’ll also find our top articles, resources and events from the week of Dec. 31, 2018 through Jan. 4, 2019.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- CMSWire's Top 10 Office 365 and SharePoint Articles of 2018
By David Roe | Dec 31, 2018
The articles you clicked on the most in 2018 about Office 365, SharePoint and all things Microsoft.
- Digital Workplace Challenges for 2019
By Sam Marshall | Jan 2, 2019
Centralized notifications, true enterprise findability and engaging frontline workers are three core challenges.
- How Artificial Intelligence Fared in 2018 Will Define Its Path in 2019
By David Roe | Jan 2, 2019
It’s spreading ...
- Sentiment Analysis in Marketing: What Are You Waiting For?
By Charly Walther | Jan 2, 2019
A marketer’s dream to improve ROI — why is it being overlooked?
- A Robot-Proof Career: The Skills That Matter
By Brian Wallace | Jan 3, 2019
Reliance on human skills is what makes businesses possible.
- Make Sure Your Digital Transformation Strategy Doesn't Come Up Short
By Melissa Henley | Jan 3, 2019
“In a 2017 survey of 400 US senior executives ... half of the respondents said they think their companies are not successfully executing 50 percent of their strategies."
- What’s on the Radar for Digital Workplace Experiences in 2019
By Dom Nicastro | Jan 3, 2019
Where AI meets great UI, quality content and metadata for the internet and more.
- 10 Trends That Will Shape the Digital Workplace in 2019
By David Roe | Jan 4, 2019
#5: Voice-driven search.
- CMSWire's Top 10 Digital Workplace Articles of 2018
By David Roe | Dec 31, 2018
The DW is still a WIP (work in progress). Has the technology solution overload overwhelmed companies in 2018?
- Updating Your Office 365 Governance Plan: Information Governance
By Joelle Jobson | Jan 2, 2019
Your information governance can make or break your SharePoint implementation.
