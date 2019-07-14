This week sure went by fast. Pause for a moment and take stock of your organization. Technology is on the move and always changing ... are you keeping up? Read on for insights into change management and current events to stay in the know.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Yes, You Can Outsource Digital Transformation
By Erika Morphy | July 8, 2019
Contract workers can play an integral role in digital transformation — here's how to successfully make use of internal workers.
- 7 Tips to Improve Your SEO in 2019
By Dom Nicastro | July 8, 2019
No promises, no demands: SEO is a battlefield.
- Beyond the Campaign: Times They Are A-Changing for CMOs
By Lisa Loftis | July 8, 2019
Get to know Deloitte's three D's in the technology infrastructure: Data, Decisioning and Delivery.
- Avoid Digital Workplace Failure With 5 Change Management Principles
By Kaumil Dalal and Eric Freshour | July 8, 2019
Five best practices that will help your organization drive better business outcomes through sustainable digital transformation.
- Don’t Call Your New Intranet ‘The Digital Workplace’
By James Robertson | Jul 9, 2019
Why the terms "intranet" and "digital workplace" aren't synonymous and why terminology matters. Preach!
- Why Human Behavior Is Key to Successful Change Management
By David Roe | Jul 10, 2019
A comprehensive guide about how to handle change management and the importance of transparency with employees. Strategy!
- Gartner Hails End Of Legacy DB Tech, OpenText Releases Update and More News
By David Roe | Jul 11, 2019
Some big updates this week along with a discussion on how the future of automation will change how people work.
- How to Find Your Way to the Customer Experience Promised Land
By Janelle Estes | Jul 9, 2019
Invest in the five pillars of customer experience: Strategy, Culture, Technology, Governance and Measurement.
- ICO Issues Major GDPR Fines, Forrester Names DX Platform Leaders, More News
By Dom Nicastro | Jul 12, 2019
Get your news while it's hot! Speaking of, looks like GDPR is heating up ....
- The Role of Technology in Change Management
By David Roe | Jul 9, 2019
Workplace technology is moving fast. How can we keep up?
Featured Events
- July 16 — [CMSWire Webinar] Top Tips for Office 365 Cloud Migration and Consolidation
- July 17 — [CMSWire Webinar] Digging Deeper into CDPs
- July 17 — [CMSWire Webinar]Shed Light On the Darkest Corners of Your DAM With AI
- Nov 4 — DX Summit Chicago 2019