There has been considerable discussion over the past couple of years as to whether legacy systems still have a place in the digital workplace. The short answer is, of course, yes – try to get any CEO to rip out millions of dollars of tech investment just to replace it with new apps and platforms – but it’s not quite as simple as that.

Even for those enterprises that have invested heavily, there are alternatives to the legacy applications, all of them in the cloud. In fact, according to new research from Stamford, Conn.-based Gartner, the cloud is now the default platform for managing data, one of the key problems in the digital workplace.

In fact, according to a blog post by Adam Ronthal, a senior director analyst and one of the authors of the Future of the DBMS Market Is Cloud (subscription required) report at Gartner, on-premises technology is a thing of the past and only legacy compatibility or special requirements should keep enterprises out of the cloud.

This is not just speculation though. Rothal cites five different reasons why this is the case:

DBMS cloud services are already $10.4 billion of the $46.1 billion DBMS market in 2018. DBMS Market grew at 18.4 percent from 2017 to 2018 – its best growth in over a decade. Cloud DBMS accounted for 68 percent of that growth. Only two vendors (Amazon Web Services and Microsoft) account for 75 percent of the growth from 2017 to 2018. DBMS innovation is cloud-first or cloud-only for development A majority of the inquiries to Gartner Data Management analysts about DBMS choices are about cloud platforms and migration to these platforms.

A number of consequences stem from this, not least of which is the fact that it confirms that more and more end-user organizations are deploying systems and applications to the cloud. It also shows that organizations who want to take advantage of new innovation in DBMS are moving to the cloud. Ronthal sums it up as follows: “The message in our research is simple – on-premises is the new legacy. Cloud is the future. All organizations, big and small, will be using the cloud in increasing amounts.

Microsoft, Oracle, the Cloud

Its worth flagging here that the bigger tech vendors have already been paying attention to this. In June, for example, there was an announcement of a new cloud interoperability partnership between Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft and Red Wood City, Calif.-based Oracle, which makes a lot of sense in light of the Gartner research.

On the back of this new partnership, Microsoft and Oracle will enable customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. In practical terms, this means that enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database. By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud, the partnership delivers a highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience.

OpenText’s ‘Largest Technology Update’

In the digital workplace this week, the big event, of course, was OpenText’s Enterprise World 2019 in Toronto, which saw the Waterloo-based company release what it describes as its largest technology update so far, including a major expansion of EIM cloud capabilities.

This latest release, the company told people at the conference, advances the company’s vision to capture, govern, exchange and use information to its full potential, unlocking the information advantage for its customers. And there really was a lot going on. OpenText continues to offer, enterprise-grade cloud deployment options for its customers, with strengthened offerings in OpenText Cloud, Business Network and new applications delivered on OpenTextOT2, the company’s EIM-as-a-service cloud offering.

The new Release 16 Enhancement Pack 6 (EP6) provides productivity-boosting AI applications and expansive integrations, delivering secure digital experiences that are deeply integrated into customers’ business operations. This will provide users with improved usability enhancements, simplification and increased integration across applications, as well as security and compliance updates to make the shift to the cloud simpler for businesses.

In addition, the company also flagged Release CE for 2020, EIM applications that provide cloud deployment flexibility with upgrades wherever customers are running their applications. Release CE will offer cost effective deployment options and security of Private Cloud with simple, quarterly updates that can be applied in the customer’s data center, in the OpenText Cloud or in the public cloud.

OpenText Partnership Agreement with Google

No conference would be complete without partnership agreements and this one was no different. Following on the heels of the Microsoft – Oracle partnership, OpenText and Google have announced a partnership that will allow customers move critical workloads to Google Cloud.

The partnership goes like this. Google Cloud has selected OpenText as its preferred partner for Enterprise Information Management Services, while OpenText has named Google Cloud its preferred partner for enterprise cloud. As part of this expanded relationship, both companies are announcing a range of innovations for customers including the utilization of Anthos to deploy and manage containerized EIM application across multi-cloud environments, as well as the future integration of these solutions across G Suite to enable businesses to extract the full value from their data.

It has also announced the general availability of containerized versions of several EIM applications including Content Server, Extended ECM, Documentum, InfoArchive and Archive Center on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). There is a lot to be said about this partnership and its impact for OpenText customers so we will be take a deeper look at it later.

Automation To Change Workplace

There is other research this week, this time from Cambridge, Mass.-based Forrester that looks at automation and the hype around it. The objective, according to the new guide called the Future Of Work (free after registration) is to strip away myths around automation and offer a pragmatic look at how it will impact organizations and consumers.

Automation, the guide reads, will change what organizations look like and how people work. It will exacerbate inequality, and eliminate many people’s ability to make a living. How businesses and, most importantly, governments, plan for the rapidly approaching shift will decide how much social and economic chaos will be wrought.

It adds that with the rise of automation and intelligent technologies such as robots, AI, machine learning, and others, the pragmatic search for margin is introducing a speed of change and uncertainty not seen since the Industrial Revolution. There are six main themes that will drive automation in the digital workplace. They include:

Automation must create the adaptive enterprise with an adaptive workforce

Automation influences and is influenced by the gig economy

Ultimately, automation fuels and is driven by shape-shifting organizations.

Automation should assume the emergence of personal data twins (PDTs) and more transparent and balanced privacy rules

Automation must create new ways to deliver differentiated experiences and value.

Automation evolves value.

The 15-page guide digs deep into each of these an offers enterprise leaders a way to management each of these issues. Its free after registration so check it out if you are struggling to manage automation in your enterprise.

Nuxeo Research Highlights Data Insecurity

Finally, this week, New York City-based content services platform provider Nuxeo has been looking into the ‘state of content’ in the UK and US and found that – unsurprisingly - many of the 1,000 marketers, creatives, and sales professionals in a variety of large companies are not convinced that their data is safe. In fact:

67 percent say sensitive content is accidentally leaked externally at least once a quarter 56 percent admit to using systems or tools not provided by their company to store and share content 34 percent use rogue tools because company tools are too hard to use 30 percent say it's because the info they need is often too difficult to find 74 percent have recreated content they know exists, but cannot find

While the findings of the survey are all too familiar, what is striking about them is that despite progress and the introduction of new technologies at an astounding rate, basic problems like protecting and storing content still haven’t really been resolved.