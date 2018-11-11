With the largest deal of tech mergers and acquisitions, many of our readers what IBM’s $34B acquisition of Red Hat means for current users. Staff reporter Dom Nicastro dug into the situation with Nintex chief evangelist Ryan Duguid and others in our most read article of the week, below. Keep reading for more of our top stories, resources and events from this week.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- How Will the $34B IBM Acquisition Affect Red Hat Users?
By Dom Nicastro | Nov 6, 2018
What current customers of Red Hat should expect moving forward.
- 7 Ways to Encourage Innovation in the Workplace
By Dom Nicastro | Nov 5, 2018
#2: Culture must support risk and experimentation.
- 3 Areas Where IoT Will Improve the Customer Journey
By Jonathan Moran | Nov 5, 2018
IoT has yet to touch many of the front-end processes that interact between customers and brands.
- C-Suite and Workers Diverge Over Digital Tools Deployment and Use
By David Roe | Nov 7, 2018
Should you be separating technology and experience?
- How Blockchain Could Transform Digital Experience
By Ryan Lunka | Nov 7, 2018
“Lately I’ve been learning about blockchain and thinking about ways this decentralized digital ledger could improve digital experiences."
- Creating Great Conversational Experiences Has Its Challenges
By Erika Morphy | Nov 6, 2018
Even bots have their limitations.
- 7 New IoT Devices With Enterprise Use Cases
By Kaya Ismail | Nov 7, 2018
More recent devices that can be used by organizations with physical retail spaces, factories, warehouses and other brick-and-mortar locations.
- Todd Unger: Look for Digital Leaders Who Are 'Productive Disruptors'
By China Louise Martens | Nov 8, 2018
“Our quickest wins at the AMA have come through analytics and testing.”
- You've Heard of Method Acting, Now Try Method Marketing
By Deb Miller | Nov 6, 2018
To really get in touch with our customers, we must first become the ball.
- How to Rise Above the Communications Noise in Slack
By David Roe | Nov 8, 2018
On the real, Slack notifications can be so distracting. Let us help.
Featured Events
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018
- November 13 — Forrester CX Europe London 2018
- November 15 — [LogMeIn Webinar] Be Proactive: Engaging Customers with AI
- November 27 — Open Digital Summit San Francisco 2018
- December 6 — [CMSWire Webinar] 3 Major Trends in the Digital Customer Experience Ecosystem