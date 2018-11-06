PHOTO: shutterstock

The cardinal rule of method acting is total identification with the role. Marketers would do well to embrace some of the techniques of method acting in their interactions with customers.

Method acting is an approach to acting in which an actor aspires to complete identification with a role. With method acting, actors may live for months at a time as the characters they are portraying. Why? To find the zone, so they can deliver sincere and emotionally expressive performances.

Contemporary actors like Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio have embraced method acting, but the technique’s origins date back to the 1800s, when an innovative Russian theater practitioner named Konstantin Stanislavski originated the practice.

Stanislavski initially formulated a production technique that planned out in detail the interpretation, movements and interactions of every role in advance. He had success with that approach, but he was not satisfied.

He went on to create a system called the Stanislavski method, a set of techniques that actors use in an effort to portray real emotions on stage by putting themselves in their characters’ places and seeing and experiencing the world as their characters would. By focusing on experiencing their characters’ existences, actors no longer feel distinctions between themselves and their roles when they reach the stage.

Become the Ball, Become the Customer

We can see this technique reflected in sports metaphors. (And yes, my examples are from decidedly atypical sports sources.) Consider Sheldon Cooper on the Big Bang Theory Wheaton Recurrence episode, who can bowl expertly because, as he proclaims, “I am the ball.” Or the advice that Ty Webb gives to Danny Noonan in Caddyshack: to harness the forces of the universe in order to golf expertly, simply “be the ball.”

As marketers, we can find lessons from method acting that apply to our profession. Perhaps we won’t ever become the ball — or even aspire to that — but we can and should try to become the customer.

Here are three lessons from method acting to help marketers become the customer — to think, feel and act like the customer.

Rule 1. Realize It’s Not About You — Bots Do

Identifying with the people in your audience means thinking the way they think. For prospective customers embarking on a journey with your brand, what’s important is not how great your product or service is; rather it’s their view of the promised benefits they will derive from your product or service. You should try to understand that mindset, and all of your marketing messages and customer interactions should be crafted with an eye toward delivering on that promise.

Technology might be able to help you do that because, ironically, bots and artificial intelligence (AI) may be doing a better job than humans at “becoming the customer,” and understanding the buyer mindset. Case in point is Facebook’s business AI, according to a column in Forbes by Jared Shaner, chief revenue officer of Trellis, an ecommerce and web design firm.

Shaner explains that the AI, which is known as Insights, tracks the impact of marketing campaigns and how users engage with them. Further still, after analyzing enough ads and seeing what customers respond to most, Insights starts creating marketing content on your behalf. When you use Insights in combination with Facebook bots, Shaner says, you begin to build a powerful customer engagement engine.

In this way, Facebook is allowing companies to inhabit the customer, to engage with the target audience in real time in an informed and conversion-minded approach.

Rule 2. Create Meaningful Personas — Emotion Helps

Mindset is important, but emotions are perhaps the strongest buying motivators. That is why buyer persona profiles need to include not only business priorities and pain points, but also emotional triggers. Consider the message in an E-Trade ad called Fore: There’s a brief clip of a guy hitting golf balls into the ocean from the deck of a yacht, and then this message appears on the screen:

See that guy golfing off a yacht?

That’s not you.

Don’t get mad. Get E-Trade.

That is a great way of using a humorous twist to appeal to your target customers’ emotions — in this case, their desire to accumulate wealth. E-Trade knows that most people can’t afford the golfing-off-of-a-yacht kind of luxury. While the audience might want to be mad at the guy on the yacht, the ad suggests an alternative: investing with E-Trade.

